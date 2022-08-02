Fortnite Guides: How to get Wolverine Zero in the Item Shop

A new Marvel hero variant recently dropped in Fortnite as part of the August Crew Pack. Here’s how to get Fortnite Wolverine Zero Outfit.

Fortnite Crew is a monthly subscription that gives subscribers access to the battle pass, monthly skin packs, and 1,000 V-Bucks. For this August, a fan-favorite Marvel hero is making his return as a different variant. Players can purchase Wolverine Zero for $12 via Fortnite Crew.

The August Crew Pack comes with the following items:

Wolverine Zero (Outfit)

Muramasa Blade (Back Bling)

Muramasa Blade (Harvesting Tool)

Best Fight You Ever Had (Loading Screen)

Wolverine Zero’s arrival is a reference to Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War comic book series. The series ran for five issues where a fragment of the Zero Point in Fortnite ended up in the Marvel Universe, causing the two worlds to collide as the Marvel heroes set out to hunt for the Zero Shard.

Back in June, Fortnite launched its first skin in the Zero series, Spider-Man Zero. The skin wasn’t part of the Crew Pack and players were able to purchase it with V-Bucks instead. The Spider-Man Zero Outfit can also be obtained by purchasing the associated issue of Zero War, Issue#1, which was released back on June 8, 2022. Purchasing any of the issues will let the player earn a code for a cosmetic item. Codes from the standard retail issue expire on December 31, 2023, while codes from the hardcover collection will expire a year later on December 31, 2024.

In other news, John Cena recently made his debut in Fortnite as part of the Epic Summerslam event. The skin is currently still in the item shop for fans and players alike to grab. Here’s a full guide on how to get John Cena in Fortnite.

Wolverine Zero is now available in the August Crew Pack for only $12. Get the skin today!