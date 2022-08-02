Fortnite Leaks: First-Person is coming to Fortnite

According to leaks, first-person could be the newest Fortnite game mode come Chapter 3 Season 4 sometime this Summer.

Just like all live service games, Fortnite is a constantly evolving game that went through numerous changes through the years. In fact, Epic Games even integrated a mind-blowing game mode that we thought we’d never see, the No-Build mode. This time around, it seems the devs are shifting gears and kicking it up a notch with the heavily rumored First-Person mode in Fortnite.

First Person mode has been updated quite a few times today, could possibly release in Season 4 👀🔥 (Picture is just a concept) pic.twitter.com/2Hu6q17uCs — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 18, 2022

According to prominent Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, Epic has been constantly updating First-Person mode in the game’s files back in July. The fact that the devs are regularly playing around with the data could mean that the game mode is coming soon. Even HYPEX assumes that First-Person mode “could possibly release in Season 4”. Do note, however, that the image shown in HYPEX’s leak is just a concept, and should not be taken to represent the actual look of how First-Person mode would look like on Fortnite.

Honestly speaking, we kind of have mixed feelings about First-Person mode. It could either be a huge flop or a small success, especially since we’ve been playing in third-person all this time, and switching to first-person might be too big of a change to ask. Just imagine the difficulty of having to construct buildings while you battle against your enemies in first-person POV. Building in Fortnite works because your camera’s perspective is just far enough for you to see everything you’re building within your screen. Also, imagine how nauseating the experience would be. Sounds like an instant vertigo attack if you ask us.

Then again, the First-Person mode would fit perfectly with the No-Build mode. Just a straight-up FPS Fortnite game filled with cartoonish chaos, which should be a refreshing take on the game. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what Epic has in store for the upcoming game mode.