Lego seemed to tease a collaboration with the wildly-popular battle royale game, Fortnite, in a recent social media post.

An epic collab

In a new X post, a Lego llama from Fortnite is shown. This seems to tease that the collaboration is impending.

Players will instantly recognize the llama from the game. In Fortnite, these llamas can be found wandering the map as they drop loot for players. The game is based around building structures for cover, so it will be interesting to see what the Lego sets are based on. Perhaps a Tilted Towers set is on the way.

Lego has a long history of collaborations. Recently, they revealed a Dune-themed set. They also have sets for DC characters like Batman, Disney, Jurassic World, Harry Potter, and more. Add Fortnite to that long list of franchises to have sets built based on them.

Fortnite is a battle royale game that launched in 2017. 100 players drop onto the same map and the last player (or team) to survive wins. The game has remained popular since it came out years ago. There is also a Save the World game mode, as well as a Creative one.

The battle royale game mode is available on all major platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and macOS.

Fortnite is currently throwing it back to its early days. The latest season reintroduced the old map, dubbed Fortnite OG, It brought back an older version of the map for players to use along with old weapons. A new season will be introduced on December 2.