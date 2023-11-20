Miami Dolphins superstar receiver Tyreek Hill talks about his injured hand and how it impacts his ability to play video games.

Miami Dolphins superstar receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a hand injury in the win to the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday, but it isn't believed to be serious. However, it's going to impact Hill in another way besides playing football.

When Hill spoke to the media Monday during his press conference, he comically said that while his hand is fine, it'll hinder his ability to play the video game Fortnite according to the X (formerly known as Twitter) account FinsXtra.

“I think I'll be fine. The only thing I'm really bummed about I won't be able to play Fortnite,” Hill said. “That's the kind of thing I'm bummed about is I won't be able to play video games.”

While it won't be a big deal for the former Kansas City Chief, he does live stream himself playing video games, especially Fortnite, on YouTube on his personal channel. In the second half, Hill suffered the injury on a fourth-and-one play where Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw to the receiver on an attempted screen. He was stopped short and sustained the injury.

Subsequently, Hill went on to say that being unable to play video games is good news for his wife who's been wanting to watch a television show with him. He had an impressive performance against the Raiders as he caught 10 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown which led to Hill being in the record books on multiple fronts.

The Dolphins are now 7-2 after beating Las Vegas and sit at the top of the AFC East. They now set their sights on the New York Jets for this Friday.