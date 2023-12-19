Fortnite's Latest Patch Fixes Movement Issues

Latest Fortnite patch notes enhances movement and balance, following the Big Bang event and nostalgic Season OG.

Fortnite has rolled out its latest patch, introducing significant changes to character movements, along with several balance updates and quality-of-life improvements. This update is a direct response to the feedback and experiences following the recent Big Bang event in the game. Epic Games, the developer behind Fortnite, has strategically implemented these changes to refine its flagship title before a major update slated for early 2024.

The release of Fortnite Season OG marked a return to the original Chapter 1 map, invoking nostalgia among players. This limited-time event resurrected popular items and locations that disappeared with the advent of Fortnite Chapter 2. The Big Bang event, which concluded Fortnite Season OG, not only served as a farewell to these nostalgic elements but also introduced new game modes, including a LEGO crossover and a Rocket League-inspired mode.

Despite these exciting additions and the revival of classic maps and items, Epic Games has stayed committed to regularly updating Fortnite. The goal is to ensure an optimal player experience across all game modes. The latest patch notes detail enhancements across various segments of the game, including Fortnite Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival.

A key focus of the update is the improvement of character movements. Players will notice an increase in overall movement speed while crouching and running, aiming to provide a smoother gaming experience. Accompanying these speed adjustments are refined movement animations and camera dynamics. A notable addition is the “Custom Diagonal Movement” settings, giving players more control over their in-game experience.

yoooooo, the update is live! give this a read for all of the spicy details: https://t.co/9v2vNHXIQq preview of the improved movement 👇😎👇 pic.twitter.com/uYau6QHa8G — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 19, 2023

In addition to movement enhancements, the patch also addresses visibility issues. Adjustments have been made to the display of Society Medallion icons and the brightness of certain map areas during nighttime. The visibility of the Storm's edges has been improved based on player feedback. Also, the weapon icons for the Frenzy Auto Shotgun and Thunder Burst SMG have been updated for better differentiation.

While these are the highlights, the patch includes a comprehensive list of balance changes and tweaks in various aspects of the game. These changes are designed to maintain the balance and excitement of the game, ensuring that both new and veteran players have a consistently engaging experience.

Fortnite's ability to evolve and adapt has been a key factor in its enduring popularity. By listening to its community and implementing regular updates, Epic Games has managed to keep the game fresh and exciting. This latest patch is another step in that ongoing process, ensuring that Fortnite remains a dynamic and appealing game for its vast player base.

The detailed patch notes, listed below, provide a complete overview of the changes and improvements players can expect:

Fortnite Patch Notes

MEDALLIONS READABILITY

Society Medallion icons now stand out more on the map and should be easier to spot at a glance. We also reduced the visual noise present in the minimap when several Medallion zones are near one another, especially in the later Storm circles.

NIGHT VISIBILITY

We’ve brightened certain areas of the map where it was a little too dark during night.

STORM VISIBILITY

The visibility of the Storm’s edge has been improved so it’s more apparent how close it is, as we heard from the community it could be difficult to see.

WEAPON ICONS

We’re aware of feedback that the Frenzy Auto Shotgun and the Thunder Burst SMG weapon icons were too similar, making it hard to differentiate them. These icons have been updated to be more visually unique and legible.

RECENT BALANCE CHANGES

Last week, we also released a lot of balance changes to Battle Royale. Here’s a recap!

Flowberries now grant more Shield.

Increased damage for the Ranger Pistol, Shield Breaker EMP, and Ballistic Shield's pistol.

Snowball Launcher mag size reduced.

Thunder Burst SMG mag size increased.

Reduced the drop rate of the Reaper Sniper Rifle.

Striker AR deals less damage.

The circle indicating a Society Medallion holder is smaller.

Society Medallions now have a brief delay before Shield regen begins. They also have slightly reduced regen rates and no longer refill 100% Shield (unless you have all five).

LEGO FORTNITE

HUNGRY? MORE FILLING SNACKS!

We heard feedback that food in LEGO Fortnite wasn’t reducing hunger very much, so we made adjustments to make your snacks more filling!

ELIMINATION WHILE CAVIN’

We fixed a bug that might have made you lose your items after being eliminated in the transition between aboveground and belowground. Thanks for your patience as this was being worked on — we understand it was frustrating to lose your items (we were losing our items too!).

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

ICYMI, last week we also made the following changes before today’s update:

Durability

The durability of non-Rare/non-Epic tools and weapons has increased by 30%. For Rare/Epic tools and weapons, the durability has increased by 60%!

Damage

Reduced damage of the Brute’s Poison area for all three Brutes.

Reduced damage of the Frost Scorpion explosion.

Critter Changes

Sand Scorpions, Scorpions found in caves, regular Scorpions, Crabs on the shoreline, Sand Spiders, and Alpine Frost Spiders are slightly easier to defeat.

Rams now give Heavy Wool.

Other Tweaks and Improvements

Grapplers now hold 30 charges.

Spiders won’t jumpscare you as often when turning over rocks.

ROCKET RACING

LONG QUEUE TIMES

We heard feedback that high-ranked racers have been experiencing long queue times in Rocket Racing, and our team is working on incremental improvements to help you get into your races faster. We’ll continue to monitor queue times and make adjustments if necessary.

CAR COLLISIONS

Car-on-car collisions have been a major topic among players, especially when a bump from behind spins your car 180 degrees. Today's update will make those collisions a bit less punishing, and should help keep your car facing the finish line. We’ll continue to work on collision improvements for future updates too.

JACKIE OUTFIT QUEST

The Reach Gold rank in Rocket Racing Quest to unlock the Jackie Outfit was rewarding players for reaching Gold II instead of Gold I. We’ve patched this so that racers who have hit Gold I now just need to complete one full race to complete the Quest and receive the Jackie Outfit.

FORTNITE FESTIVAL

MISSING SONG LIBRARY

We fixed an error that caused players to see an empty song library in the Main Stage after suspending Fortnite on their device. This should also improve the pauses some players were encountering before a song starts.

FALL DAMAGE DISABLED

Fall damage has been disabled in the Main Stage’s Backstage. Jump off all the balconies you’d like, rockstars!

RESTART SONG

We’ve disabled the “Restart Song” functionality (available to Solo players) temporarily while we fix an error that was causing the game to become unresponsive.

INCORRECT POSTING TO LEADERBOARDS

We fixed an issue where some scores may have been posted to the wrong leaderboard. We will continue to monitor (and potentially audit) leaderboards moving forward to ensure their accuracy.