Following its recent successful launch, Fortnite OG broke records for the game, with the player count hitting 44.7 Million players.

When Fortnite first came out back in 2017, it took the world by storm, with millions of players jumping into the game. It has been six years since then, with Fortnite deciding that it will go back to basics. They decided to launch Fortnite OG, a return to the classics, which broke their personal record for the amount of players jumping into the game.

Way to start things off with a big bang 💥 We're blown away by the response to #FortniteOG. Yesterday was the biggest day in Fortnite’s history with over 44.7 MILLION players jumping in and 102 MILLION hours of play. To all Fortnite players, OG and new, THANK YOU! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 5, 2023

As posted on Fortnite's Twitter account, the launch of Fortnite OG was the “biggest day in Fortnite's history”, as they broke their record by having “over 44.7 MILLION players jumping in and 102 MILLION hours of play.” That's roughly 2.28 hours per player that went online. For comparison, according to the website activeplayers.io, Fortnite's highest player peak was back in March of 2021 at 35 million players. Fortnite thanked all of the players, “OG and new”, in the same post.

It's easy to see why players would jump back into the game. Fortnite has gotten so different since its launch six years ago. Going back to the OG gives players a sense of nostalgia, and brings the game back to its roots. The return of familiar sites such as Twin Towers, as well as the original weapons are also likely reasons why people decided to play as much as they did when Fortnite OG came out.

Sadly, OG will only be around for around a month. However, the developers have a lot of things cooking for this limited-time event. On November 9, features from Chapter 1 Season 6 will arrive, like the quadcrashers and six-shooters. On November 16, it will be Season 7 and Season 8's turn, bringing with it Stormwing planes and mini-guns. Finally, on November 23, Season 9 and Season X features will arrive, namely things like the jetpack and the Baller.

Epic Games released the details for Fortnite OG on their website, which lists down everything that will be arriving with each milestone for the event. Other than gameplay features, the store will also introduce various items from chapter 1 in the OG Shop, as well as in the OG pass.

That's all the information we have about the record that Fortnite OG set for the number of players playing the game. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.