As the football season comes to a close, four HBCU Division II programs are still in the mix for NCAA playoff spots heading into the final week before the field is announced. With only the top seven teams earning a berth, each outcome in Week 11 will be crucial in determining postseason positioning.

Due to the events of the previous week, Miles College, Johnson C. Smith University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University are all vying for playoff contention.

Miles College (6th, 8-1 overall, 8-1 in-region) – Miles holds a critical advantage as it will compete in the SIAC Football Championship game against Clark Atlanta this week.

In their last game earlier this year against Clark Atlanta they dominated the Panthers 49-28. The 21-point win could prove to have been fluke with the Panthers coming off a two-game winning streak they get another chance to redeem themselves.

A win here for Miles College would solidify its position in the top seven, while a loss could endanger its playoff spot.

Johnson C. Smith University (7th, 8-2 overall, 8-2 in-region) – JCSU is clinging to the seventh and final NCAA playoff spot, but it will be waiting patiently this week after dropping a game to Livingstone.

They have had a historic season so far going on a eight game winning streak before losing its last two games of the season.With missing out on the CIAA championship game they will hope to make the playoffs in order to extend their historic season.

Their fate is partially in the hands of other teams’ performances.JCSU needs key teams, like Virginia Union and West Florida, to lose if they hope to hold their position in the final playoff bracket.

Virginia Union University (9th, 7-2 overall, 6-1 in-region) – Virginia Union has a crucial opportunity to improve its standing as it faces Virginia State in the CIAA Championship game.

They went on a six game winning streak before being stopped in their last matchup against Virginia state losing 28-35.They'll be looking to repeat as CIAA champions after defeating Fayetteville state last season 21-10.

Virginia State University and Virginia Union University are meeting in the postseason for the first time in 92 years and a win could boost them into playoff position, depending on how other results fall. It’ll be aiming to move past Johnson C. Smith, taking advantage of JCSU’s idle week despite the fact it lost the head-to-head matchup with it.

Winston-Salem State University (10th, 7-2 overall, 6-2 in-region) – Winston-Salem State dropped in the rankings despite a thrilling 37-31 overtime victory over Fayetteville State.

After an entertaining season where they took a Division I program that is North Carolina A&T State University into overtime earlier this season, the Rams have positioned themselves to have a chance at post-season play.Their win against Virginia State could prove very important in these final championship match-ups.

Like Johnson C. Smith, WSSU will be idle this week, limiting its ability to make a final impression. It will be watching the outcomes of the SIAC and CIAA championships closely, hoping for results that might create an opening for a birth in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.