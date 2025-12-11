The HBCU community is mourning the loss of beloved coach, educator, and national leader Dr. Rod Paige, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 92. Paige, a former HBCU football head coach and athletic director, made history as the first African American to serve as U.S. Secretary of Education. A monumental figure in HBCU athletics and a steadfast advocate for educational access and equity, Paige leaves behind a legacy that has shaped generations of students, athletes, and educators.

Paige, a native of Monticello, Mississippi, began his career as a classroom teacher before bringing his leadership to the football field. An alumnus of Jackson State University, he later returned to his alma mater as head football coach and went on to serve as athletic director at Texas Southern University. During his tenure at Texas Southern, Paige played a pivotal role in expanding athletic programs, enhancing facilities, and strengthening the academic–athletic balance for student-athletes—work made even more significant at a time when many HBCUs faced limited resources and struggled for national visibility.

Paige is also credited with helping bridge the gap between HBCUs and professional sports, opening doors for student-athletes to gain greater exposure and opportunities at the next level. His unwavering commitment to discipline, academic accountability, and athletic excellence helped shape generations of athletes and strengthened the foundation of HBCU athletic programs, molding them into true champions on and off the field.

Later in life, Paige shifted his focus from athletics to education leadership, becoming superintendent of the Houston Independent School District. His impact there led to his appointment by President George W. Bush as U.S. Secretary of Education in 2001, making him the first African American to hold the position. A leading advocate for the No Child Left Behind Act, Paige remained deeply committed to expanding educational opportunities long after leaving federal office. He later returned to his alma mater once more, serving as interim president of Jackson State University, which honored him with induction into the JSU Sports Hall of Fame. Paige’s lifelong dedication to education and HBCUs leaves an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.