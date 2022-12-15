By Tristin McKinstry · 4 min read

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is set. It’s a showdown between current Paris Saint Germain superstars. Lionel Messi leads Argentina into battle against Kylian Mbappe and the French national team.

For Messi, he’s looking for his first World Cup. No matter the result, Sunday’s match is his last at the World Cup. On the other hand, Mbappe and France are trying to successfully defend their 2018 World Cup title.

Both sides are in search of their third World Cup victory. This is far from their first rodeo, and their history in the World Cup’s final game goes back nearly 100 years. With no further ado, here is how France and Argentina have both fared in the World Cup Final.

France World Cup History

The French hosted the third-ever World Cup tournament back in 1938 but didn’t appear in the final until 1998. The French came close in 1958 and 1986 but finished as winners of the third-place game both times.

In 1998, France took on Brazil, the most successful country in the tournament’s history. Former Real Madrid player and manager Zinedine Zidane scored twice in this match as the French lifted their first World Cup.

At the next tournament, France finished bottom of Group A, missing the knockout stages entirely. They bounced back in 2006, making the final against Italy. In front of 69,000 in Berlin, Zidane further etched his name in World Cup lore.

In extra time, Zidane and Italian defender Marco Materazzi were jogging up the pitch. Materazzi tugged at the French star’s jersey, and Zidane responded by head-butting the Inter Milan defender. Zidane received a red card, and Italy went on to win the game.

Les Bleus failed to make the final again until 2018. There they faced Croatia, who went on an inspiring run to their first final. Goals from Mbappe and Paul Pogba saw the French secure their second World Cup title in history.

Argentina World Cup History

While the French had to wait 68 years for their first appearance in the final, Argentina had no such wait. They appeared in the very first World Cup final all the way back in 1930.

The Argentines faced the host nation, Uruguay, in the inaugural World Cup Final. Uruguay took the lead in the 68th minute, and an 89th minute goal sealed the title for the hosts.

Unfortunately, Argentina wouldn’t find their way to the final again until 1978. This time, they were the hosts, and had the vast majority of support from the fans.

The final began with their opponents, the Netherlands, accusing the Argentines of stealing tactics. The hosts came out five minutes later than scheduled, and the crowd were ravenous.

Valencia attacking midfielder Mario Kempes opened the scoring in the 38th minute. The Dutch found an equalizer late on, sending the game to extra time. In extra time, Kempes scored again as did winger Daniel Bertoni to bring the World Cup to Argentina.

Their next appearance in the final came during the 1986 campaign. Argentina defeated West Germany in the final, but it’s what occurred before the final that still loves in football history.

In the Quarter Finals, Argentina took on England. During the second half, Argentine superstar Diego Maradona jumped to contest a ball in the air near English goalkeeper Peter Shilton. Maradona hit the ball with his left hand and into the English goal.

The referee’s did not see Maradona’s hand being used. Without the benefit of modern video technology, the goal stood. It became known as the “hand of God” goal, and Argentina went on to win 2-1.

Argentina made the World Cup final twice more in the years following 1986. The first was in 1990, but they fell short of their quest to defend their title, falling to West Germany.

In 2014, Messi and Argentina met Germay in the final once more. The two sides failed to produce a goal in normal time. It wasn’t until the 113th minute when German star Mario Gotze found the back of the net and won the game for his country.

That brings us to today. France are in their second consecutive final, looking for the second consecutive World Cup. France looks to become the first nation to repeat as champions since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Meanwhile, Argentina are in their second final in three tries, hoping to end the country’s 36 year drought.

You’ve got the younger generation of football in Mbappe up against the old guard in Messi. A certified legend and a potential legend in the making.

Two world class teammates looking to battle it out to claim the biggest prize in international football. Regardless of the outcome, it’s sure to be an exciting and memorable 2022 FIFA World Cup Final.