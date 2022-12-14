By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

France is going back to the World Cup final to defend their title, and sure enough, superstar striker Kylian Mbappe couldn’t be more hyped up.

Les Bleus destroyed Morocco 2-0 in their World Cup semifinals showdown on Wednesday, with the Frenchmen taking the lead in five minutes with a Theo Hernandez stunner and never looking back. While the Atlas Lions use their famed defense to make it hard for France after that Hernandez goal, they themselves couldn’t get anything going offensively.

Morocco’s defense eventually broke down, and Randal Kolo Muani took advantage as he made it 2-0 from close range. France had plenty of other opportunities to score and could have won bigger, but in the end, what matters is they still won convincingly.

After the game, Mbappe took to Twitter to celebrate. With the win, they become just the fifth defending champion to reach the World Cup final. They are also the first to do it since 1998.

“BACK TO BACK WORLD CUP FINAL,” Mbappe wrote along with a France flag emoji.

Sure enough, Kylian Mbappe has a reason to be ecstatic. No reigning World Cup champion has won back-to-back since Brazil in 1958 and 1962, but they now have a chance and are actually the overwhelming favorites to do so.

France will be facing Argentina in the final, which means Mbappe will be fighting his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi for the honor. Naturally a lot of fans are already excited to watch the highly anticipated showdown between them.

For now, though, Mbappe and the rest of Les Bleus can relish the win and the opportunity that few World Cup champions have gotten.