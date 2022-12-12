By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

And then there were four. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing its end, which means only the best of the best remain in the battle for the trophy. With the semifinals around the corner, it is time for some France vs Morocco bold predictions.

The reigning champions, Les Bleus are having another solid campaign. They won four out of the five games they played, only losing with a reserve team to Tunisia in the group stage. Most recently, France had an important 2-1 win against England.

While France was widely projected as a contender, Morocco is having a Cinderella story in Qatar. The Atlas Lions are the first African nation to ever reach the semifinals of a World Cup. They are coming off a thrilling 1-0 victory over Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the quarterfinals.

Despite the historical disparity between the teams, a World Cup semifinal can always bring some surprises.

With that being said, here are four bold predictions as France and Morocco play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

4. Yassine Bounou is Morocco’s best player of the game

A huge part of Morocco’s surprising World Cup campaign has been its solid defense. Most notably, thanks to goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who is emerging as one of the best at his position in the tournament.

In five games, Morocco has only conceded one goal, which was an own goal versus Canada. Against Spain in the round of 16, Bounou saved two penalties, helping the team advance to the quarterfinals.

The semifinals will perhaps be the biggest challenge Morocco faces this World Cup. France has scored 11 goals in five matches, one of the best attacks in the tournament. The Europeans have two of the top three goalscorers in the World Cup Kylian Mbappé (five goals) and Olivier Giroud (four).

Because of that, Morocco will need another masterpiece performance from Bounou. The bold prediction is that he will make many difficult saves, keeping the Africans in contention for most of the day.

3. Kylian Mbappé scores a brace

Kylian Mbappé is in his second World Cup after winning the title in 2018. In the Russia tournament, he scored four goals, earning the Young Player Award. He also scored in the final against Croatia, becoming the second-youngest player to do so, just behind soccer legend Pelé for Brazil in 1958.

In 2022, there is no secret that Mbappé is France’s best player in the World Cup. The Paris Saint-Germain star has scored a tournament-best five times as well as assisted three.

At age 23, Mbappé is already under a lot of pressure and expectations. France’s success heavily relies on his abilities to both score and create chances for his teammates.

The bold prediction is that Mbappé will have another stellar performance on Wednesday. The forward should score twice and extend his lead on the goalscoring board in the 2022 World Cup. If that happens, France will be in an excellent position to return to the final.

2. Game enters halftime tied 0-0

Despite France’s prolific attack led by Mbappé, Morocco’s defense, especially Bounou, deserves its praise. This means that Wednesday should bring a real attack-versus-defense matchup. As the Africans have a more conservative approach to the game, often having less time of possession than their opponents, this should allow Les Bleus to create better chances in the first 45 minutes.

Still, Morocco’s defense should prevail in the first half. With Bounou having another great day, the game should enter halftime with a score of 0-0. With that result, France head coach Didier Deschamps should have a lot to discuss in the locker room, which might change how the Europeans play in the second half.

1. France ends Morocco’s dream, wins 2-0

Following a rough first half, France should return to the final 45 minutes with a lot to prove. Thanks to Mbappé’s speed, Les Bleus should eventually outrun the Moroccans, who played in extra time in an earlier round.

Because of that, Mbappé should score in the first 20 minutes of the second half. That should change how Morocco approaches the rest of the match. For the first time in the tournament, the Africans will be behind on the scoreboard and need a comeback.

That is where experience might come in handy for France. The team is familiar with the big stage, including many returning players from the 2018 winning squad. After scoring first, the French will control the game and not make any bold decisions.

The Moroccans will then need to desperately find a goal. The team should advance many pieces to try to find the net, but it should create a lot of space for France. With a counterattack led by Mbappé, Les Bleus will score a late second goal to improve the score to 2-0. With just a few minutes left to play, there won’t be much left for Morocco, ending one of the greatest runs in World Cup history.