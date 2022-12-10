By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Morocco did not only make Africa proud with its win over Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the World Cup quarterfinals, but it also made history in the process that no other country from the continent has ever accomplished.

The Atlas Lions broke the 0-0 deadlock before the halftime mark courtesy of a Youssef En-Nesyri header. Morocco then used its staunch defense to protect the lead and keep Portugal scoreless until the final whistle.

With the 1-0 win, they became the first African or Arab nation to make it to the semifinals of the World Cup. They are also only the third country outside Europe and South America to reach the semifinals, joining South Korea and the USA.

The likes of Cameroon, Ghana and Senegal have made it to the knockout rounds of the World Cup, but none of them can say they became one of the best four teams in the tournament.

Of course the road will be tougher for Morocco from here on out as they face the reigning champions France next. Les Bleus have only failed to score once in their five World Cup games so far, during their 1-0 loss to Tunisia in the group stage. However, on the other four games, they made a total of 11 goals for an average of 2.75 per contest.

Morocco’s biggest weapon is their defense as they have kept four clean sheets so far, with the only point scored against them being an own goal against Canada. They have also been battle-tested after playing the likes of Croatia, Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

Sure enough, all eyes will be on the Moroccans if they can be the first ever African nation to win the World Cup.