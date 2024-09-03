ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Frances Tiafoe faces Grigor Dimitrov. Our US Open odds series has our Tiafoe Dimitrov prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Tiafoe Dimitrov.

What an amazing opportunity this is for Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov. Usually, one of the two men — if they ever get to the second week of a major tournament (the round of 16 or later) — has to face either Novak Djokovic or one of the big guns among a younger generation of men's tennis stars. Dimitrov reached the French Open quarterfinals earlier this year and had to play Jannik Sinner, who beat him handily in Paris. Frances Tiafoe ran into Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon. He put up a brave fight but still lost.

At this U.S. Open, there's no Djokovic or Alcaraz. Tiafoe and Dimitrov are playing each other — not one of the heavyweights of men's tennis — for a spot in Friday's semifinals. One of these two men will be playing on Friday for a first career major final. Neither man has gotten that far. One will at least have the chance to play his way into the final and make history … and pick up a very large check plus a huge stack of rankings points as well. This is a career-shaping match. The winner will get to play a career-defining match in the semifinals. It will be fascinating to see which man handles the pressure of the moment better. The awareness of the match's significance will test each player to focus on executing a game plan and hitting the ball squarely. Thinking too much about a competition's importance is a great way for players to perform poorly and without clarity. When the match arrives, Tiafoe and Dimitrov will have to push pressure aside and maintain solid technique which won't break down in moments of stress. That has been a challenge for both men in their careers. Are we going to see a match in which one player rises while the other one shrivels, or will this be a match in which two men are equally good at handling nerves?

How to Watch U.S. Open

Time: approx. 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT — match could start 30 to 60 minutes later depending on length of previous match

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Why Frances Tiafoe Will Win

Tiafoe will have the New York crowd backing him. He is a fan favorite who beat American Ben Shelton in a sloppy but interesting third-round match before he took down Alexei Popyrin in the fourth round. Tiafoe has endured a lot of pressure at this tournament, so in moments of tension and anxiety, he will trust himself to hit the right shot and follow through on his game plan.

The fact that Tiafoe has reached the U.S. Open semifinals in the past (2022) should help him deal with this situation. Meanwhile, Dimitrov's long track record of falling short at majors should give Tiafoe extra belief that he can handle his specific opponent.

Why Grigor Dimitrov Will Win

Dimitrov just defeated Andrey Rublev, a higher-ranked player, in the fourth round. That was a tougher match and a bigger test for Dimitrov compared to Tiafoe playing Alexei Popyrin in the fourth round. Tiafoe is here only because Popyrin shocked Novak Djokovic in the third round and was then predictably flat in the next round. Dimitrov is the better player, and his battle with Rublev should serve as ideal preparation leading into this match.

Final Frances Tiafoe-Grigor Dimitrov Prediction & Pick

The more we think about this match, the more we think it could go either way. It's a coin flip. Pass.

Final Frances Tiafoe-Grigor Dimitrov Prediction & Pick: Dimitrov to win first set