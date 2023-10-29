The boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury led to some dramatic reactions across the board. Fighting legends left and right shared their belief that Ngannou won the bout.

However, Fury walked away with the victory thanks to the judges scoring it a split decision in his favor. With that said most fighters in Ngannou's shoes would be upset with how the judging turned out. Instead, the former UFC champion held his head high on his shoulders, according to Top Rank Boxing.

Ngannou should be back in the boxing ring sooner or later. Clearly, he has goals of becoming a heavyweight champion in boxing and he proved to be a true contender on Saturday night. Especially considering most believe Francis Ngannou was robbed of the victory against Tyson Fury.

Before he can get back in the boxing ring though, the former UFC champ will be making a return to the octagon due to his contract with the PFL. It's not clear when he'll make his PFL debut, but it should happen in the coming months.

Once that MMA bout concludes, it wouldn't be shocking at all to see Ngannou back in the boxing. But he may have more options on the table outside of Fury.

For example, Oleksandr Usyk could be a potential matchup for Ngannou. Especially if Usyk defeats Fury in their potential bout fight fans are drooling over.

At the end of the day, this was a huge moment for Francis Ngannou. Although he technically lost, he won every boxing fan over with his performance.