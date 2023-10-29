The highly anticipated boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury didn't disappoint as it went the distance in dramatic fashion. It all ended with a split-decision victory for the heavyweight champion. But the former UFC champ gave him a run for his money.

Ngannou earned an early knockdown that had everyone in a frenzy and made it a close fight throughout. That wasn't really expected from fight fans, as Fury was the heavy favorite for this match.

But in the end, the judges gave Tyson Fury the nod over Francis Ngannou. Many believe the former UFC champ should have won that fight, including boxing legend Roberto Duran, according to MMA Junkie.

Roberto Duran says Francis Ngannou defeated Tyson Fury. #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/pAQgozBJlh — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 28, 2023

Duran choosing Ngannou as his winner is rather notable. He's one of the biggest names in boxing history and has been in his fair share of grueling bouts as well.

It was a close fight overall. And clearly Duran had Ngannou ahead in the fight. But as Dana White always says, don't leave it up to the judges. Which is much easier said than done. Especially when you're facing a guy like Fury.

Francis Ngannou earned a knockdown in the third round that caught Tyson Fury completely off guard. However, Fury was able to keep his composure and work his way back into the fight. At least that was the case in the eyes of the judges.

Perhaps Ngannou and Fury will have a rematch in the future. Based on Francis Ngannou's performance, he certainly deserves another chance.