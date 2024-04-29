The MMA world is in mourning today after former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou revealed the heartbreaking news of his 15-month-old son's passing. Ngannou took to social media to express his grief, but the cause of death remains unknown.
Ngannou, a native of Cameroon, has risen to become one of the most feared fighters in the UFC. Nicknamed “The Predator” for his devastating knockout power, Ngannou captured the heavyweight title in March 2021 with a brutal second-round uppercut against Stipe Miocic.
Just weeks after his title victory, Ngannou began hinting at frustrations with the UFC. Negotiations for his first title defense became contentious, with Ngannou seeking more financial freedom and better opportunities for fighters. The dispute ultimately led to Ngannou vacating the heavyweight championship in January 2023 and departing the UFC as a free agent.
Despite his achievements in the octagon, Ngannou's personal life has been marked by tragedy. The loss of his young son is a devastating blow, and the MMA community has rallied around the fighter in this time of immense grief.
What's the purpose of life if what we're fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!?
Why is life so unfair and merciless?
Why does life always take what we don't have? I'm fucking tired
Tributes Pour in for Ngannou
Ngannou's coach, Eric Nicksick, shared a heartfelt message on social media, urging fans to keep Ngannou and his family in their thoughts and prayers. “It’s been a heavy few days, words can’t express the pain we all feel for the Ngannou family during this time,” Nicksick wrote. “Please keep Francis and his family in your heart, and may this be a reminder of the fragility of life. Say “I love you,” more often, tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. ❤️”
Fellow fighters from across the MMA world have also offered their condolences. Former two-division world champion who is slated to face off against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, Conor McGregor offered his condolences. “I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time ❤️🙏”
Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski who lost to the current champ Ilia Topuria after being the longtime reigning and defending champion expressed his sorrow on social media. “I am sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family 🙏”
Longtime referee Marc Goddard expressed his deepest condolences to Francis Ngannou and his family. “As a father this absolutely broke my heart 😢 words alone cannot describe. I have watched my Aunt go through the same loosing her daughter. Francis & family your pain & suffering can only ever move with time. I am so deeply sorry. ❤️ RIP.”
Also, Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg prayed for the comfort of Francis and his family during this time of healing.
“Dear lord, I pray you comfort Francis and his family. Surround him with your love and ensure he is protected by your guidance as he grieves this loss. Give him the strength to know that heaven is eternal and they will be together soon as this life is just a blink of an eye.
I ask this in your name.
Amen 🙏🏽”
A Time for Healing
The death of a child is a tragedy that no one should have to endure. Francis Ngannou is a talented athlete who has achieved great success in the octagon and boxing ring, but he is also a father who is now facing unimaginable grief. In the coming days and weeks, Ngannou will undoubtedly need the support of his family, friends, and fans.
The MMA community is a close-knit one, and fighters from all over the world have come together to offer their support to Ngannou. This outpouring of love and compassion is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Francis Ngannou and his family during this difficult time.