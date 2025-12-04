Jacob Malkoun is gearing up for a return to the Octagon, as he’s officially slated to face rising prospect Torrez Finney at UFC 325 on January 31. The matchup was first reported by Finney himself, giving fans an early glimpse at one of the event’s most intriguing middleweight contests.

Malkoun (7-3), a durable and technically sound grappler out of Australia, is looking to reestablish himself in the UFC’s competitive 185-pound division. Known for his grinding wrestling style and tireless pace, Malkoun has already shared the cage with talented contenders like Brendan Allen and Nick Maximov. After a narrow decision loss last time out, the 29-year-old will look to bounce back with a dominant performance to remind fans why he’s regarded as one of the division’s most persistent grapplers.

Article Continues Below

Finney (8-1) will make his UFC debut after building an impressive résumé across the regional circuit, combining explosive athleticism with legitimate finishing power. A former collegiate football player turned mixed martial artist, “The Punisher” has earned most of his wins via first-round stoppage, showcasing the kind of raw physicality and aggression that turns heads early in a career. His self-announcement of the fight on Kuszmaul’s show only further fueled excitement around what promises to be a high-energy debut.

Stylistically, the matchup pits Finney’s knockout power against Malkoun’s relentless wrestling pressure — a classic striker-versus-grappler dynamic. If Finney can keep the fight standing, he’ll have a strong chance of landing something fight-ending. But Malkoun’s experience, control, and pace could quickly turn the debutant’s night into a grueling test of endurance.

UFC 325 already boasts several compelling bouts, and the addition of Malkoun vs. Finney adds another layer of intrigue to the first pay-per-view event of 2026. Fans eager to see whether the newcomer can shock a gritty veteran — or if Malkoun’s suffocating style prevails — won’t want to miss January 31.