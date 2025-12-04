UFC 324 just got a major shakeup. Originally slated to face Alexa Grasso, former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will now meet Brazil’s Natalia Silva in a high-stakes flyweight bout on January 24th. The bout remains a key feature on the UFC Paramount card.

Grasso, the former flyweight champion, was forced to withdraw due to undisclosed reasons, marking another setback in her return campaign. In her place, the explosive Silva steps into the spotlight — a dangerous and stylistically intriguing opponent for “Thug Rose,” who has been steadily climbing the 125-pound ranks.

Silva, 19-5-1, enters the matchup riding one of the most underrated winning streaks in the division. Known for her blistering striking and creative kickboxing, the 27-year-old Brazilian has quietly built momentum with victories over Jasmine Jasudavicius, Jessica Andrade, and Alexa Grasso. Her fast combinations, constant movement, and improving takedown defense make her one of the division’s most promising dark horses.

Article Continues Below

Moments of the fight 🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/u0HWosZ3tP — Natalia Silva (@nataliasilvaufc) July 14, 2025

Namajunas, 13-6, has looked revitalized at flyweight after defeating Amanda Ribas in March. Her tactical mind and savvy footwork remain her trademarks, but facing Silva presents a new type of challenge — a younger, hungry contender entering her athletic prime. The former two-time strawweight queen will once again need to rely on experience, composure, and adaptability to avoid the Brazilian’s tempo and volume.

While Grasso’s withdrawal reshuffles the fight’s narrative, Silva’s addition arguably raises the intrigue. The clash now pits two dynamic strikers at different stages of their careers — one chasing another championship run, the other chasing her breakout moment.

Fans can expect fireworks when Namajunas and Silva share the Octagon at UFC 324 on January 24th.