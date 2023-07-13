It looks like Francis Ngannou has set his family up for future generations.

It was recently announced that the former UFC heavyweight champion and current PFL star would be making his professional boxing debut when he faces WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It's a massive relief for Ngannou who bet on himself by not only vacating the UFC heavyweight title, but departing the promotion earlier this year with many critics claiming afterward that he fumbled the bag.

Instead, he's now signed a lucrative deal with PFL — that notably allows him to box — while he's also earning the biggest payday of his life by facing the biggest heavyweight star in boxing…in Saudi Arabia no less.

He's certainly not fumbled the bag. In fact, according to his representative Marquel Martin, the bag is life-changing.

“Let’s just say this: The bag is so big, he may actually just drop it on the way to the bank,” Martin said on The MMA Hour. “Let’s just say that. I don’t know what the haters are trying to say right now, I kind of just blocked it out, but they’ll just be proven wrong again.

“This is life-changing. This is exactly what we planned and visualized, so we’re happy.”

While there's no exact figure on how much Francis Ngannou could make, Martin noted that it's easily more than “The Predator” has made in his 14 UFC fights (three were title fights) combined.

It's also more than he would have made had he honored his last UFC deal and gone on to fight Jon Jones.

“Oh my God. I mean, by far. By multiples,” Martin said. “Just to make [this money] even while being [UFC] champion, he would’ve had to fight multiple times just to [be in this ballpark].”

It certainly looks like Ngannou made the right choice.