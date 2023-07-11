It's now official — WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will be boxing former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Contrary to reports of an exhibition, they will be competing in a professional boxing match taking place Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight will include three ringside judges using the 10-point must system.

“I can't wait to get back out there under the lights,” Fury said in a statement (via ESPN). “I'm looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft.”

“My dream was always to box, and to box the best,” Ngannou said in his own statement. “After becoming the undisputed MMA Heavyweight Champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet.”

There are uncertainties, however.

As things stand, there is no word on how many rounds the contest will be. Additionally, since it's a professional fight rather than an exhibition, there is no confirmation on whether Fury's WBC title will be on the line.

Finally, it is not clear whether the result will count towards each fighter's professional boxing record.

That said, it's still massive news that naturally got Twitter abuzz. While many were happy that Ngannou didn't “fumble the bag” as some were expecting, others were disappointed that Tyson Fury was fighting him rather than Oleksandr Usyk.

Some have no interest whatsoever as an MMA fighter will have next to zero chance against a boxer in a boxing match.

Here are all the reactions to the news:

Damn good for Ngannou. However you feel about him he truly got everything he wanted. A boxing match and a fat payday mma contract. Said he wanted the world and got it. That’s a win in my book. — silverwolf (@thesilverwolfgg) July 11, 2023

Dana on his way to announce Connors next fight pic.twitter.com/ypZiFyXsC3 — Rayt 🇨🇦 (@Raytwyd) July 11, 2023

Meaningless fight. Francis has virtually no chance against the top 3 boxers of all time. Fury vs. Francis in UFC (without using legs) would have been intriguing. Fury should be heavily favored at -3300 in this matchup. — Travel Bucket List (@TravelAndLove) July 11, 2023

Where are the doubters now!?🔥

They said he is fumbling the bag Ngannou got all he wanted, literally ✅ — AL Kattabi الخطابي (@al_kattabi) July 11, 2023

Tyson Fury should be fighting Oleksandr Usyk not Francis Ngannou We all know how this plays out pic.twitter.com/8ik3Xv2Q16 — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) July 11, 2023

Tyson Fury in 1 if he takes it seriously like a world championship match — Chris Castro (@chriscastro21) July 11, 2023

Bingo. Fury is on record saying that a smaller, less elusive, less durable former cruiserweight gave him fits. He wants nothing to do with Usyk. https://t.co/RZ367egz0u — Combat Chronicles (@CombatCr) July 11, 2023

Heavyweight Champ against a man making his boxing Debut? 🤔 — Jeremy Pafford (@JeremyPafford) July 11, 2023