It's now official — WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will be boxing former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Contrary to reports of an exhibition, they will be competing in a professional boxing match taking place Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight will include three ringside judges using the 10-point must system.

“I can't wait to get back out there under the lights,” Fury said in a statement (via ESPN). “I'm looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft.”

“My dream was always to box, and to box the best,” Ngannou said in his own statement. “After becoming the undisputed MMA Heavyweight Champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet.”

There are uncertainties, however.

As things stand, there is no word on how many rounds the contest will be. Additionally, since it's a professional fight rather than an exhibition, there is no confirmation on whether Fury's WBC title will be on the line.

Finally, it is not clear whether the result will count towards each fighter's professional boxing record.

That said, it's still massive news that naturally got Twitter abuzz. While many were happy that Ngannou didn't “fumble the bag” as some were expecting, others were disappointed that Tyson Fury was fighting him rather than Oleksandr Usyk.

Some have no interest whatsoever as an MMA fighter will have next to zero chance against a boxer in a boxing match.

Here are all the reactions to the news:

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.