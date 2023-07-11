As the boxing world continues to buzz with excitement, it has been confirmed that Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will face off in a highly anticipated heavyweight showdown on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will take place “under the official rules of professional boxing, with 3 judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters however are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion,”… pic.twitter.com/VJkIiZJvZb — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 11, 2023

The fight will be a pairing of the consensus top heavyweights in both sports, as Fury is the lineal heavyweight champion in boxing, while Ngannou is the former UFC heavyweight champion. Both sides have signed on to the fight, according to multiple reports.

Reports have shown that this will be a professional boxing match and will be “under the official rules of professional boxing, with 3 judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. It will also take place “in a regulation boxing ring under the standard boxing rules.” This fight is expected to be a major event, drawing in fans from both boxing and MMA communities. As such, it is likely that the fight will be a high-profile affair, with both fighters looking to make a statement.

Tyson Fury is coming off a dominant victory over Derek Chisora, where he showcased his superior boxing skills and ring IQ by beating him via TKO in the 10th round. Fury is known for his slick movement, excellent footwork, and ability to switch stances, making him a difficult opponent for any heavyweight in the world. He has a record of 33-0-1, with 24 knockouts, and is widely regarded as one of the best boxers in the world today.

Francis Ngannou, on the other hand, will be making his professional boxing debut but he has made a name for himself by being a fearsome knockout artist and the former UFC heavyweight champion. Ngannou has a professional MMA record of 17-3 in MMA, with 11 knockouts, and is known for his incredible punching power and athleticism. He has been training in boxing for several years now even before he thought about becoming an MMA fighter, and has expressed his desire to compete in the sport at the highest level.

Despite his lack of experience in boxing, Ngannou is a dangerous opponent for Fury, as he possesses the kind of power that can end a fight with a single punch. However, Fury's superior boxing skills and experience give him a clear advantage in this matchup. Fury is likely to use his movement and footwork to stay out of range of Ngannou's power shots while using his own jab and combinations to score points and wear down his opponent.

Tyson Fury is arguably the best heavyweight boxer in the history of the sport. He is one of the tallest heavyweight boxers standing at 6'9″ with an 85″ reach but moves around the ring as if he was fighting in a lower-weight class. That speed, movement, and footwork will cause a ton of problems for the more flat-footed Francis Ngannou.

In Ngannou's last fight in the UFC, he had to take on his former training partner Ciryl Gane who utilized a ton of speed and movement to pick him apart at range. The power-punching knockout artist had to result in grappling Gane to remain the UFC's heavyweight champion. This could very well be reminiscent of that fight where Ngannou will be way out of range on his strikes while Fury is able to counter him as he attempts to be the aggressor in this fight much like Fury has done to all of his past opponents.

It's really hard to give Francis Ngannou much of a chance to win a boxing match against one of the all-time greats in Tyson Fury. We should expect either a late finish or just a masterclass of a performance by Fury outboxing Ngannou to a clear-cut and wide unanimous decision. Whether or not Ngannou has a chance to win this fight is neither here nor there because this has been his lifelong dream to box against the best fighters in the world and now not only does he get to the main event his first boxing event on a massive PPV event, he gets to do it against the best heavyweight boxer on the planet Earth right now.

So say what you will about this fight being a ‘cash grab' or a ‘gimmick fight' this is certainly a compelling fight against two fighters who are the best in their respective sports going at it and putting on a show for the fight fans. Ngannou doesn't have many high-level fights left in his career so winding down his career with a massive fight like this is exceptional for him, his family, and his legacy.