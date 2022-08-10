Frank Gore domestic violence incident takes a turn as horrific details emerge

Ex-NFL star Frank Gore was charged with simple assault stemming from a domestic violence incident that occurred in late July. Now, some graphic details have emerged from the incident. According to TMZ, new court documents revealed that Gore grabbed a naked woman by her hair and dragged her across a hotel room hallway on July 31 during an altercation in New Jersey.

Frank Gore grabbed a naked woman by her hair and dragged her across a hotel room's hallway during an altercation in Atlantic City, N.J. last month … according to new, bombshell court documents obtained by TMZ Sports. https://t.co/6WhTi4FKXU — TMZ (@TMZ) August 10, 2022

The report indicates that the incident occurred on the 59th floor of the Tropicana Casino’s Havana Tower. The court documents allege that Gore forcibly grabbed the 28-year-old woman by her hair and violently dragged her nude body along the floor of the hallway. The incident occurred just after 8:00 AM on the morning of July 31.

Gore was not arrested at the time of the incident, as Atlantic City police officers noted that the victim “did not exhibit signs of injury.” However, the former NFL star was charged with simple assault a couple of days later after police investigated the matter further. Gore is due to appear in court for a hearing in October.

Frank Gore, a Coral Gables, Florida native, last played in the NFL in 2020 as a member of the New York Jets. The 39-year-old played 15 seasons in the NFL, racking up 16,000 rushing yards, good for third all-time. He spent 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, three with the Indianapolis Colts, and enjoyed one-year stints with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Jets at the back-end of his career. In total, Gore featured in 241 games and scored 81 touchdowns throughout his career.