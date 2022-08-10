Frank Gore hit with assault charge stemming from domestic violence allegations

Former NFL star Frank Gore has found himself in hot water because of a domestic violence allegation thrown at him.

According to a TMZ report, Gore has been charged with simple assault “related to the domestic violence incident.” It involves a 28-year-old woman, who reported the issue to the authorities back on July 31. The said woman, who was not identified by authorities, “did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time.”

