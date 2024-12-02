The New York Mets have made a move to strengthen their pitching staff, signing veteran right-hander Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million contract, pending a physical. The news marks the first major addition to the Mets’ rotation for the 2025 season. Montas, 31, brings a mix of experience and potential upside to the Mets’ roster. In 2024, he split time between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, where he started 30 games, amassing 150 2/3 innings with a 4.84 ERA and 148 strikeouts. While his numbers weren’t stellar, Montas has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his nine-year MLB career.

“Right-hander Frankie Montas and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $34 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Montas, 31, threw 150.2 innings with a 4.84 ERA with Cincinnati and Milwaukee last year. He’s the first piece in the Mets’ new rotation.” via Jeff Passan on X, formerly Twitter.

This signing also marks a return to New York for Montas, who had a brief and injury-plagued stint with the Yankees in 2022 and 2023. During his time in pinstripes, he made just nine appearances due to recurring shoulder issues. However, prior to his struggles in New York, Montas was a consistent presence in the Oakland Athletics’ rotation, where he pitched six seasons and was known for his high-velocity fastball and effective splitter.

Frankie Montas signs with the Mets, looks to revitalize the starting rotation

Montas’s health will undoubtedly be a focal point for the Mets, but the relatively short-term nature of the deal reflects the team’s calculated risk. If Montas can stay on the field, he could provide valuable innings and stabilize a rotation in need of reinforcements.

“Montas is the first piece in the Mets’ new rotation,” Passan noted, signaling that the team is likely far from done in building out its roster. With the Mets eyeing a return to postseason contention, bolstering the rotation has been a priority, particularly following the departures of several key arms in recent years.

The addition of Montas also comes amid the Mets’ pursuit of superstar free agent Juan Soto, who remains the crown jewel of the offseason market. While Soto’s potential signing has dominated headlines, the Mets are taking a proactive approach to addressing other areas of need. The Montas signing demonstrates the team’s commitment to building a competitive roster on multiple fronts.

For Montas, this deal represents an opportunity to redeem himself after a few challenging seasons. His experience in New York, albeit brief, gives him familiarity with the pressure and expectations that come with playing in the market. If he can recapture the form that once made him a rising star in Oakland, Montas could be a key contributor for the Mets as they aim to climb back into playoff contention.

As the offseason progresses, the Mets’ activity in free agency signals their intent to assemble a roster capable of competing in a stacked National League. Montas, for his part, will look to reward the team’s faith in him with a strong showing in 2025.