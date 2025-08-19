The New York Mets got hit with some bad news Tuesday. Catcher Francisco Alvarez is dealing with a thumb injury, and it appears that he won't be able to return to the lineup soon. Alvarez is headed to the injured list, per the New York Post.

Alvarez hurt his thumb sliding into second base during New York's game on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners. He underwent an MRI to see how bad the injury is.

“Right now, we don't know what we're dealing with,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after Sunday's game, per CBS Sports.

This season, Alvarez is hitting .265 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs. He posted three hits for the club in their last game, a win on Sunday against Seattle. Alvarez also posted an RBI in the game.

New York is 66-58 on the campaign.

Mets hope to get some wins

The Mets have stumbled their way through the last month of the season. New York has lost seven of their last 10 games, but have barely been able to post wins since late July.

Mets fans have the highest of expectations this season. The team added star slugger Juan Soto before the 2025 campaign, and signed Soto to a massive contract. New York is also having an outstanding season from fan-favorite Pete Alonso, who recently set the franchise record for home runs.

New York has been neck-and-neck with the Philadelphia Phillies for first in the National League East. The team's recent struggles have the Mets now in second place, and five and a half games back in the division. Mets fans hope that Alvarez can return soon to the lineup, as the team will need him for their run to the postseason.

New York starts a series with the lowly Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Mets have some momentum going, as they have won their last two contests.