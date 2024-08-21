The Milwaukee Brewers are swiftly making a statement by winning the NL Central early. They added to their hot streak by decimating the St. Louis Cardinals. In a game that ended with a 3-2 scoreline, there were two people who shined for Pat Murphy's squad. Both of them were pitchers, Frankie Montas and Devin Williams.

The Brewers have now won seven out of their last 10 games. This puts them at 11.5 games ahead of the second-ranked NL Central squad which are the Chicago Cubs. There was a lot of effort necessary to get this win against the Cardinals but one move put Pat Murphy ahead of Oliver Marmol.

The Brewers manager fielded a deadly duo of Frankie Montas and Devin Williams. While both of them were hitting all their pitches, Montas could not believe how intense of a closer Williams was. He outlined how insane No. 38 was when it was his time to pitch, via Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“He's a cold-blooded guy, man. He's a fearless dude. Anytime that you're in the position to win, he comes into the game. You feel pretty good about winning the ball game, for sure,” he declared.

A deadly duo for Pat Murphy's Brewers

Williams only pitched in one inning but his performance swung the momentum toward the Brewers' favor. He notched a walk alongside three strikeouts. The most important part of his outing was when he got his fifth save. Both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman swung their bats but it was to no avail. Montas could not believe his eyes when he was watching the reliever slowly notch the win over the Cardinals.

“When you have a guy like that, you're not nervous at all. He has not been a two-time Reliever of the Year for no reason. When that guy's in the game, you feel pretty good about winning the ball game. Like I said earlier, he's a cold-blooded dude. Like, he ain’t afraid of nothing. You know, bases loaded, he goes, I got this. He’s Devin Williams for a reason,” he added.

Montas also showed out against the Cardinals. He pitched for seven innings to keep the Brewers afloat. In that span of time, he managed to notch three strikeouts alongside a walk and a hit. Murphy's squad is stacked with a lot of depth heading into the postseason. Will they ride this momentum en route to a World Series victory?