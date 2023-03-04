Fred Warner is a talented middle linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers.In fact, the team secured his services after Fred inked a lucrative five year, $95 million contract extension. Although the 49ers failed to advance to Super Bowl LVII, Fred can find solace in the comfort of his supportive wife. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Fred Warner’s wife Sydney Warner.

Fred Warner’s Wife Sydney Warner

Fred and Sydney reportedly met after the former was dealt with a loss at Super Bowl LIV. Fred reportedly sent his then-future wife Sydney a direct message on Instagram. Around this time, Sydney had also just been eliminated from the reality show called The Bachelor. Since then, the couple naturally clicked before tying the knot in June 2022.

Sydney Hightower-Warner was born on March 30, 1995 in Birmingham, Alabama. She attended Tuscaloosa County High School and graduated in 2013. Afterwards, Sydney enrolled at University of Alabama and earned a degree in biology. She is also a certified nursing assistant.

According to sources, Sydney worked as a retail marketing manager. However, it won’t be long before she becomes a participant on the 24th season of The Bachelor. After just ending a serious relationship, Sydney established herself in the reality show. Given that she is a big fan of love, Sydney adjusted seamlessly to the show. In fact, she coined a reputation for being one of the best kissers on the show.

But despite making her mark on the show, Sydney was surprisingly sent home during the sixth episode of the show. However, it hasn’t been roses and flowers for the The Bachelor star since leaving the set. Based on reports, Sydney had to face her past demons when some of her schoolmates accused her of inaccurate bullying claims in high school on social media. Sydney didn’t take those accusations lightly, as she fired back and aired her side on social media. Fortunately for Sydney, she still considers 2019 to be her best year yet.

In an Instagram post, she stated “In the last 10 months I have learned things about myself that I have never known, I have found a strength within myself that can truly overcome any obstacle that comes my way. I’ve learned that it’s okay to be strong, but it’s also okay to let go. I have gained BEST friends that I will truly have for the rest of my life. And all along the way, I have had the support and love of my friends and family.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While leaving The Bachelor might’ve been heartbreaking, Fred took this opportunity to slide into her DMs. In fact, Fred waited for The Bachelor star to be eliminated in order to stir clear that she wasn’t in a relationship with Peter Weber.

According to the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Sydney admitted “He thought she was being ridiculous, but he reached out. He waited until I was sent home, and around two weeks later, he found me on Instagram and shot his shot!”

After the couple dated for less than a year, Fred and Sydney got engaged in May 2021. In June 2022, the couple shared their vows at a small chapel in Vista, California. The event was attended by Sydney’s The Bachelor co-stars and some of Fred’s closest friends from the NFL. Once the wedding celebration was over, Fred and Sydney flew to Tahiti for their honeymoon. Although the original plan was to spend time in Europe, Sydney considered Fred’s training camp schedule with the 49ers.

As Fred’s wife, Sydney serves as his number-one supporter. In fact, she attends the 49ers games, especially during the team’s advancement to the NFC Championship game. When the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys to clinch a spot at the NFC Championship game, Sydney took it to her Instagram account to express how proud she was of her husband.

However, she might stop watching her husband’s games held at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. After the 49ers took a 31-7 beating at the hands of the Eagles, Sydney also encountered some wild Philly fans that threatened her safety.

As of late, Sydney also gained the attention of some NFL fans after revealing some league rules behind the scenes. In her Tiktok account, Sydney talked about how NFL players receive their paycheck. Furthermore, as a player’s significant other, Sydney revealed that they don’t get free game tickets but can get them at discounted prices. Moreover, she also discussed how significant others aren’t allowed to be in the same room as their husbands before game day.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney Warner.