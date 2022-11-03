Fresh Step launches first-ever streaming pet adoption event

Fresh Step is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to bring a one-of-its-kind streamer Adopt a Stray live streaming event.

Cat litter brand Fresh Step will be launching a bold new event called Fresh Step Adopt a Stray event. It will feature influencers live streaming on both Twitch or YouTube, encouraging their fans to adopt a stray cat and find a forever home for their feline friends. These influencers include:

IhasCupquake

SapNap

Shipwrecked

Abram Engle

DayeDreamTV

Nicole Tompkins

RikkiChuu

The said streamers will be playing the game Stray – a very fitting choice given the event’s theme. While playing, the streamers mentioned above will also drum up support and drive adoptions for cats living in shelters. The Fresh Step Adopt a Stray events will take place starting Wednesday, November 9 on Twitch and YouTube on partner platforms.

There are over 3.2 million cats who enter animal shelters each year in the United States alone, finding forever homes for many of these furry friends is becoming a big problem. Fresh Step, along with Bestr Friends Animal Society, advocates for pet lovers to adopt instead of shopping for their feline pets. For this occasion, Fresh Step created digital replicas of real cats who are currently up for adoption at Best Friends shelters, with the partner gaming celebrities adopting cat avatars while playing Stray and share more information about the cats being offered for adoption. Viewers will be able to use the chat function of the live streams to see real photos of the cats and learn more about them. Fans can also fill out adoption forms if they find the cats as perfect fits for their homes.

“Fresh Step is committed to helping cats in need find a loving home and that’s why we are so excited about this program,” says Frehs Step Brand Manager Elaine Lee. “We know that cats touch the lives of so many people, including the passionate gaming community, and we are thrilled to have their support as we connect more cats with a family.”