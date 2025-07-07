Fans will soon play as Ohio State football stars Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs on July 10. The EA Sports College Football game has since released its ratings for each player. The wide receiver and safety earn this title: The highest rated players.

Both Buckeyes star sweep the first two spots as the rankings were released Monday. Smith pulled in a 98 overall rating while Downs follows with a 96 score.

Smith is fresh off a dominating true freshman season. He caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. The defender Downs is viewed as one of the nation's best defenders and a potential top overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. checked in at No. 3. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, who faced the Buckeyes for last season's national title, came in at No. 4. Wide receiver Ryan Williams of Alabama completed the top five by earning a 95 rating.

The next Buckeye after Downs was WR Carnell Tate — who landed at No. 67 overall. Tight end Max Klare is the final OSU star to earn a top 100 ranking, checking in at 91st overall.

Which Ohio State star shared big promise?

While Smith's and Downs' rankings will energize Buckeye fans who can't wait to bust out the Xbox and PlayStation controllers, one Buckeyes star already energized the fan base. By making a huge promise to his fans.

Smith fired off his vision moving forward for future Michigan matchups. All following tasting defeat in his first Ohio State-Michigan battle last season.

“I’m not a sore loser, but I hate losing, and losing to that team up north was pretty crazy,” Smith began with The Athletic. “I just hate them. Just something about them. For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them. I can’t lose to them in the next two years.”

Smith did play another level after that devastating loss to the Wolverines. But he knows Buckeye fans will love him more if they beat Michigan.