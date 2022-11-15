Published November 15, 2022

By James Kay

The USWNT has been dominant for the better part of two decades. Now it is going to be paid like it.

The USWNT celebrated a landmark deal that not only ensures pay equity compared to the men’s team but also have better training facilities and more revenue coming in from ticket sales, TV deals and sponsorships.

USWNTPA president Becky Sauerbrunn had high praise for what this means for this current iteration of the USWNT but also generations to come.

“We hope that this agreement and its historic achievements in not only providing for equal pay but also in improving the training and playing environment for National Team players will similarly serve as the foundation for continued growth of women’s soccer both in the United States and abroad,” Sauerbrunn said in a press release.

Just Women’s Sports provided an overview of the highlights of the historic deal.

Equal Pay

Compensation provided to both the men’s and women’s teams is the same and “does not discriminate in favor of or against either the MNT or WNT or either team’s players individually.” Additionally, USWNT players have shifted to a pay-for-play structure, similar to the men. Players now receive appearance fees and game bonuses for training camp and game participation.

Equal prize money

Prize money won from any Concacaf, FIFA or other official competition will be pooled and divided equally amongst both teams. FIFA World Cup prize money will be divided equally contingent upon both teams qualifying. If one team does not qualify but the other team does, that money will not be pooled or shared.

Equal resources