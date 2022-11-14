Published November 14, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

There’s few things Alex Morgan hasn’t accomplished in her storied soccer career but she added an accolade during the United States Women’s National Team’s latest 2-1 loss against Germany. She became only the 13th player in USWNT history to appear in at least 200 matches for the team.

“I almost feel like 100 was just a couple years ago. And before that, my first cap,” Morgan said. “I never take anything for granted and I’m just fortunate and grateful to continue to be here representing the country and now as one of the most capped players and one of the veterans on the team.”

Morgan has recorded 119 goals during her 12-year career to go along with 47 assists. Those marks rank fifth and 11th respectively in USWNT history. The veteran now wants to make a mark on the next generation after the one before her helped her reach the heights she has been able to ascend to since joining the team in 2010.

“I was just very wide-eyed and eager to learn and overwhelmed with everything when my first cap hit me and a lot has happened since then and obviously a lot of personnel change in terms of players,” she said Saturday. “A lot of what this team is about has continued to remain and it’s just great to continue to be on this journey and be to continue to represent this team and this country for 12 years now.”