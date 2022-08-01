Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile arrives on Android and iOS. Here are the Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile release date, trailer, and gameplay details.

Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile Release Date: August 4, 2022

Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile is headed to Android and iOS devices on August 4, 2022, in Japan. The game currently has no Western release date, but we expect Square Enix to give the game a global release sooner than later. In most Square Enix mobile games, the successful ones get a Western release between a couple of months to a year after their Japanese release date.

Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile Story

Based on the cutscenes found in Square Enix’s third trailer for the game, it looks like Fullmetal Alchemist will follow closely the story of the manga and the anime it is based on. This makes the game a good starting point for anyone who wants to get into Fullmetal Alchemist but doesn’t know where to start. But more importantly, the game lends itself to the perfect opportunity for fans of the series to relive their favorite scenes and moments from the anime with this new game. Of course, iconic characters from the series, both heroes and villains, will be appearing in the game.

Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile Gameplay

Fullmetal Alchemist will be a grid-based turn-based tactical strategy game with Gacha elements, similar to another game made by Square Enix- War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. Unlike War of the Visions, however, Fullmetal Alchemist has light exploration elements, where players can explore locations in the game using protagonist Edward Elric in third-person perspective. Players take turns against the enemy moving their units and using their abilities, with attacks being rendered in 3D animation fight sequences, similar to Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The game’s gacha elements allow players to recruit more characters from the show, some of which may be fan-favorites, like Roy Mustang and Winry Rockbell.

About Fullmetal Alchemist

In case you’re not familiar with Fullmetal Alchemist, it is an anime and manga series that has sold over 80 million copies worldwide. The show follows brothers Edward and Alphonse who are on their journey to find the Philosopher Stones, mystical rocks that have the power to transmute without following the Law of Equivalent Exchange, in a bid to restore their bodies that have been lost to alchemy. In their journey, they face the Homunculi, artificial humans of great power created using Philosopher Stones, and their creator, Father, who seek to sacrifice humanity in order to achieve godhood.