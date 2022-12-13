By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

After many teasers in various tweets over several days, G2 have finally announced their Valorant roster. This Valorant roster aims to compete in the Ascension tournament to become part of the international league that will be held.

Goodbye G2 Esports pic.twitter.com/hElmPWyXvF — G2 Esports (@G2esports) December 12, 2022

After being recently disqualified from the franchised league due to a controversy with their CEO, G2 has not given up on competing on the big stage in Valorant. Instead, this brand new Valorant roster aims to compete in the Ascension tourney to become qualified to compete on the international stage.

The Ascension tournament is a segment that will be held during the Valorant Champions Tour 2023. The teams that will be competing in this tournament are made up of teams that were not able to make it into the franchised league. However, through this tournament, teams may be qualified to become franchised for the following season by winning in their respective regions. This was done since there were many talented players that wanted the chance to compete on the international stage but could not due to not being picked up by international teams. With the Ascension tourney, Riot Games seeks to ignite the competitive spirit of those who want to be the best and make it to the international stage.

With this announcement, G2 has all but solidified their aim to enter the franchised league. G2 have signed VCT Masters 2021 Reykjavík Champions ShahZaM and dapr who were originally from Sentinels. They have also added to their roster wippie and penny both of which were original from Version1. In addition, they have placed their bets on the young and upcoming star OXY. OXY has not played in a big Valorant tournament before and it will be exciting to see what this young prodigy can bring to the team. To tie everything together, G2 have also announced that Immi will be joining the roster as the main coach. Immi has experience coaching in international rosters as he was the previous coach of Version1 when they made it to VCT 2021: Stage 2 Masters – Reykjavík.

However, with this roster announcement by G2, the roles each player will be playing is still unclear and have yet to be disclosed. Despite this, many fans have already been rejoicing as their favorite players have finally found a home team to compete with. With all that said, it will definitely be interesting to watch this scene continue to unfold as Valorant franchising continues to brew up roster storms.