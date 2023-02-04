Gabe Kapler and the San Francisco Giants have not had the best offseason. They entered the winter months making it clear they wanted to spend big, and while they briefly did hand Carlos Correa a massive contract, they will exit the offseason missing out on each of their big targets. The Giants have made some more under-the-radar upgrades, but for the most part, this team looks to be in a rather similar spot as they were in 2022.

In an offseason that’s been full of gloom, the Giants made a recent hiring on their coaching staff that should bring a smile to the faces of their fans. Kapler and the Giants recently decided to bring back former All-Star outfielder Hunter Pence as a member of the coaching staff, and given Pence’s contributions to the franchise as a player, this will surely make many Giants fans happy.

Via Evan Webeck:

“Gabe Kapler says the San Francisco Giants will have Hunter Pence in camp this year as a mentor/coach.”

Pence spent seven-and-a-half seasons with the Giants, and helped them win the World Series twice in 2012 and 2014. Pence quickly became a fan favorite, and he earned himself a spot on the Giants Wall of Fame thanks to his strong career with them.

Now, Pence gets to return to his beloved team to help out in a different role. Pence will be working as a mentor and coach for the Giants, and given his wealth of experience in the MLB, he should excel in this role. It’s great to see Pence making a return to the Giants, and it will be interesting to see how he ends up doing in his first year in this new role.