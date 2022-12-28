By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

The San Francisco Giants have endured a disappointing offseason for the most part. They came into free agency with big plans. The Giants were willing to spend a lucrative amount of money to land a superstar or two. There was a moment where fans thought San Francisco landed Aaron Judge before it was deemed a false report. After losing out on Judge, the Giants agreed to terms on a deal with Carlos Correa. However, that deal fell apart after the Giants backed out due to injury.

Nevertheless, San Francisco still made a number of moves in free agency. But did they do enough to compete in the National League? Without further ado, let’s grade the Giants’ free agency moves.

Giants land a pair of outfielders

The Giants signed both OF Mitch Haniger and OF Michael Conforto this offseason, per Spotrac. Both players are former stars who took steps in the wrong direction last year. In fact, Conforto did not even play in 2022 after failing to sign in free agency and ultimately being diagnosed with an injury.

Haniger and Conforto are both proven players that will provide a boost to San Francisco’s lineup. Neither of them are superstars that will lead the Giants to a World Series, but Haniger did blast 39 home runs during the 2021 campaign.

In addition to Haniger and Conforto, the Giants retained OF Joc Pederson after offering him a qualifying offer. Pederson offers pop from the left-side of the plate and is fresh off of a strong 2022 season.

The Giants’ outfield offense could impress in 2023.

Questionable starting pitching signings

The Giants have been able to add veteran pitchers and turn their careers around in the past. Kevin Gausman emerged as a star with the team and others have found their footing in San Francisco as well. The Giants are hoping for similar results with Ross Striping and Sean Manaea

Stripling quietly enjoyed a strong season in Toronto with the Blue Jays last year. He posted a 3.01 ERA in 32 games pitched. However, he recorded a 4.80 ERA in 2021. It will be interesting to see what version of Stripling the Giants end up getting.

Sean Manaea was previously regarded as a solid big league pitcher. However, his production fell off a cliff in 2022. The left-hander had an ERA just south of 5 during his tenure in San Diego with the Padres. But Manaea has produced questionable results for quite some time now. In 2021, his ERA was just under 4, while he posted a 4.50 ERA in 2020.

These moves could pan out in the long run, but there isn’t much to be excited about here. Perhaps Stripling can carry over his quality 2022 results.

Taylor Rogers

Taylor Rogers is set to join his twin Tyler in San Francisco after inking a deal with the Giants.

The Giants feature a formidable bullpen. Taylor Rogers endured a down season in 2022, but had previously been regarded as one of the better relievers in the game. San Francisco is hopeful he can bounce back this year. This is a solid signing that adds bullpen depth to the team.

Giants’ departures

The Giants watched Carlos Rodon sign with the New York Yankees in free agency. Additionally, pitchers Shelby Miller and Jarlin Garcia signed elsewhere this offseason.

The Rodon departure certainly stands out. He’s emerged as one of the best pitchers in the game in recent years.

Final grade

The Giants’ grade would have been much higher had they been able to land a star in free agency. But their inability to do so left fans feeling rather underwhelmed.

San Francisco had a mediocre offseason and their grade reflects that.

Final grade: C