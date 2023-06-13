The Miami Heat had an incredible run in the 2023 NBA Playoffs but ultimately came up short in the NBA Finals vs. the Denver Nuggets. Denver was simply a better team, anchored by stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Still, the Heat have plenty to be proud of, especially guard Gabe Vincent. After being undrafted out of University of California Santa Barbara, Vincent burst onto the scene in the postseason with a couple of signature performances. Even bigger for Vincent was the fact that he is now a free agent and set to enter 2023 NBA free agency with a big payday on his mind. Like many role players on the Heat, Vincent put himself in a position to land a huge contract in NBA free agency regardless if it is with the Heat or not. If Vincent opts to sign elsewhere, he should heavily consider the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs in NBA free agency.

Gabe Vincent was one of the best players for the Heat in the NBA Finals, and thus Miami will probably do what they can to retain him in NBA free agency. He fits the mold that the Heat have crafted and at just 26-years-old, he has not even entered his prime yet. He showed that he could be a starting point guard for most teams in the NBA and might be the starter in Miami for years to come. However, the Heat are rumored to be in play for one of the more marquee guards on the market this offseason like Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul or Jordan Clarkson, and this could lead Vincent to decide to play elsewhere. Deciding to play elsewhere via NBA free agency could end up being a great decision if Gabe Vincent opts to sign with the Bulls, Lakers, or Spurs.

3. Chicago Bulls

The third best option for Gabe Vincent would be the Chicago Bulls. Simply put, the Bulls need a point guard. They relied too heavily on DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine in isolation last season and did not have a primary facilitator that is needed for an offense anchored by two scoring guards. In the past this was supposed to be Lonzo Ball, but injuries have kept him off of the court since January of 2022, and his entire career might now be in jeopardy. It really is time for the Bulls to move on from Ball if they want any chance of being contenders with their current core. Gabe Vincent would be the perfect target for them in NBA free agency to be their point guard of the future.

While Vincent is not the flashiest point guard on the market, he is the most likely get for the Bulls. There has been no traction towards guys like Irving, Paul, or even James Harden considering the Bulls as their next team, and thus the Bulls should essentially mail in any hopes of landing a top guard. However, Vincent would be a very intriguing signing, and they would not have to pay him as much as the top guys would bill. While the Bulls try to salvage their current roster, finding a point guard replacement for Lonzo Ball should be the top priority. In 2023 NBA free agency, Gabe Vincent could be the perfect signing for them.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to bring in a big name at the point guard position this summer. Kyrie Irving is most likely their number one option, and rumors of a sign-and-trade of D'Angelo Russell for Chris Paul have been floated. At the same time, the Lakers are looking to match any offer that Austin Reaves gets in restricted free agency. With so many eggs in so many baskets, it would come as no surprise if the Lakers miss out on all of the big names. This would make Gabe Vincent the perfect consolation prize given the consistency he showed and the price tag he would go for.

Vincent would fit the identity that the Lakers have crafted and give them the desperate help they need in shooting the three-pointer. The Lakers will run through Anthony Davis and LeBron James as long as those two guys are on the roster and they don't add someone like Irving; Vincent is the ideal role player at the point guard position who would be able to transform into whatever the Lakers need from him. Of course the Lakers are making bigger names a priority, but they should really take a look at Gabe Vincent in NBA free agency this summer.

1. San Antonio Spurs

Gabe Vincent should sign with the San Antonio Spurs in 2023 NBA free agency if he wants to be a part of something special. It is inevitable that the Spurs are going to draft Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and make him the staple of their franchise for years to come. Adding such a generational talent will make the Spurs a highly coveted NBA free agency destination, and Gabe Vincent should be one of the first to take advantage. If he plays his cards right, he could be the primary point guard alongside Victor Wembanyama in helping the Spurs return to the promised land.

By drafting Wembanyama, the Spurs will have no need to go out and get stars. Wembanyama figures to be a generational superstar that leads San Antonio to NBA Finals appearances as long as he is with the Spurs. This should suggest to the Spurs to build a roster that compliments Wembanyama to a tee, and Gabe Vincent would be the perfect acquisition. He showed a poised demeanor and unselfish nature to his game that would be ideal as Wembanyama's point guard; he also showed a toughness and perseverance to even get to this spot that would highly appeal to Gregg Popovich. Overall, the Spurs are going to have Victor Wembanyama, and Gabe Vincent would be the perfect point guard to pair him with in NBA free agency.