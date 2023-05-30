A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Gabe Vincent has made quite a name for himself throughout the Miami Heat’s iconic NBA Playoffs run. So much so, that it seems he’s done well enough to be on the radar of opposing NBA teams as the 26-year-old enters NBA Free Agency this summer. Apparently, Vincent may have piqued the interest of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Vincent, one of the Heat’s undrafted wonders on their roster, is set to earn just $1.8 million this season. His current contract with Miami will expire at the end of this campaign, which makes him a free agent this offseason. According to an unnamed Western Conference league executive, a team that could be keeping tabs on Vincent’s situation with the Heat are the Lakers:

“Gabe Vincent from Miami, he is a free agent and could be had at a decent number,” the NBA exec told Jonathan Adams of Heavy Sports. “It is hard to figure where he ranks as a shooter, and the Heat might go out of their way to keep him, but he’s the kind of fit they need there in LA.”

As the executive hinted, the general belief is that the Heat will do whatever they can to retain the services of Gabe Vincent. The 6-foot-3 point guard is definitely going to command a significant pay hike in his next contract, and it remains to be seen if Miami will be willing or able to meet his demands.

Then again, you could argue the same case against the Lakers. It’s not as if this squad has a ton of salary cap available, and they too have a multitude of crucial personnel decisions facing them in NBA free agency.