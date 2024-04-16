Critically acclaimed actress and ‘Bring It On' star Gabrielle Union publicly recognized Xavier University of Louisiana's cheerleading squad as they took home a national championship. XULA participated in the Advanced Large Coed NAIA competition, finishing with a final score of 91.3375 and defeating runner-up Westcliff by nearly two whole points. Union quote tweeted a response on ‘X' that highlighted XULA's improbable run.

XULA was not the only HBCU to win big at the National Cheerleaders Association College Nationals. North Carolina A&T also brought back hardware as the champions of the Intermediate Small Coed Division I group. The Aggies bested Stephen F. Austin with a final score of 97.6412. After falling short in the championships last year, North Carolina A&T secures the victory.

Both XULA and NCAT's wins reminded many of the Clovers, Gabrielle Union's cheerleading squad in the movie ‘Bring It On.' The plots of both the movie and reality are eerily similar: after years of adversity, an all-Black cheerleading team defeats the odds and wins a title.

Xavier's cheer team received a ton of support on social media. That post accrued over 15 thousand likes, 5.3 thousands retweets and quotes, 1.4 thousand bookmarks, an 46 comments. Union's quote tweet garnered an additional six thousand likes and one thousand quotes and retweets.

