North Carolina A&T and Xavier University of Louisiana's cheerleading teams represented HBCUs in a big way at the 2024 NCA College Nationals. Both teams left the event as national champions, adding to the already storied legacies of both cheer programs.

The three-day NCA College National Championship, saw the North Carolina A&T Aggies emerge victorious in the Intermediate Small Coed Division I. With a score of 88.3, they beat out Stephen F. Austin by a mere quarter of a point, landing an overall adjusted score of 97.6412.

Last year's edition of the team made history as the first cheer squad from the program to compete in the NCA College Nationals. In their first outing, they finished second place amongst 21 teams, missing first place by less than one point. The Aggies were able to build on the momentum they gathered last year, coming back with determination and winning a national title.

North Carolina A&T Cheer Coach Daniel Kearns-Pickett spoke after the Aggies first appearance at the NCA Nationals in 2023 statement, saying, “It’s a phenomenal feeling. I’m very happy, very proud and looking forward to doing it again,” said Kearns-Pickett. “To the Aggie community, thank you all for pouring into us and for believing in us, and our motto of being better than yesterday in every aspect – physically, emotionally and mentally. We always come back to make sure we are better and stronger and we look forward to bigger and better things in the future.”

They certainly did come back stronger in the future, winning a national title and building a strong foundation for future bids at more national titles in the future. North Carolina A&T wasn't the only HBCU that competed in the Intermediate Small Coed Division I portion of the competition. Jackson State and Tennessee State's cheerleading teams also competed in the same portion of the competition. Jackson State placed fifth in the same group with a final score of 85.4667. Tennessee State, another HBCU team in the Intermediate Small Coed Division, finished 11th.

Morgan State also had a standout performance at nationals, placing second in the All-Girl Intermediate Division finals. The team earned a 86.10 score, only beaten out slightly by California Baptist University who got a slightly higher score of 86.80.

Meanwhile, Xavier University of Louisana's cheerleading squad added to their championship-winning ways. The team won the Advanced Large Coed NAIA portion of the competition, finishing with a score of 91.3375. They beat out Westcliff, who finished with a 89.7166 score

.Xavier University of Louisiana's cheer team added to their trophy collection, as they brought home their second title in five years. They won their first national title in 2022, which was a historic victory, as it was the institution's inaugural NAIA-sponsored national title win across any sport.