Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss recently revealed their Star Wars plans.

Many moons ago, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were set to make a Star Wars film.

It was then scrapped, but the duo recently revealed some details about it.

The First Jedi

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Benioff and Weiss spilled on their scrapped Star Wars project. If it had come to fruition, it would have focused on the early Jedi.

“We wanted to do The First Jedi,” Benioff said. “Basically how the Jedi Order came to be, why it came to be, the first lightsaber…”

“And we were annoyed as hell when [Rian Johnson] called his movie The Last Jedi,” Weiss added. “He completely destroyed the obvious title for what we were working on.”

As to why it didn't happen, it sounds like Lucasfilm simply didn't want to focus on this era (at least at this time). James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) will make a Dawn of the Jedi film.

“[Lucasfilm] ended up not wanting to do a First Jedi story,” Weiss revealed. “We had a very specific story idea in mind, and ultimately they decided they didn't want to do that. And we totally get it. It's their company and their IP, but we weren't the droids they were looking for.”

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are known for their work in the Game of Thrones franchise. They were the leading creative forces in adapting George R. R. Martin's iconic books. Their most recent project was Metal Lords for Netflix and they also created 3 Body Problem for the streaming service.