This morning was huge for director James Mangold, who was revealed to be helming a new Star Wars flick and had a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny drop, but he dropped another bombshell on fans that will have DC fans excited and James Gunn himself weighed in.

Speaking on the red carpet at Star Wars Celebration to Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Mangold revealed that he’s not only working on Swamp Thing for DC, but he’ll also be writing the film at the same time he’s writing his Star Wars flick. He was first asked what he would be working on first between Swamp Thing and Star Wars, which, in good spirits, he poked fun at the entertainment journalism industry saying, “We’ll see what comes to fruition first [smiles]. I’ve been around your business for too long, buddy boy!” he said with a smile and a laugh.

Here’s @mang0ld revealing he’s writing both the #swampthing movie and his #StarWars movie during our red carpet interview at #StarWarsCelebration2023. This is the first time he’s acknowledged he’s working on ‘Swamp Thing’ for #dc pic.twitter.com/HdTxdpZXJM — Collider (@Collider) April 7, 2023

“Well it’s not even evading ’cause what good would [it do?] It would just give you some scoop but I don’t even have the answer. The truth is, I’m writing both right now, and who knows what’s going to happen and what’s going to blossom first or second,” said Mangold.

James Gunn was recently appointed as the co-CEO and Chairman (alongside Peter Safran) of DC, overseeing the development of their various projects. He weighed in via a quote tweet on Collider’s post saying, “Of course when we started charting the course for the DCU one of the first people I talked to was the super talented @mang0ld about writing and directing his passion project Swamp Thing. #SwampThing”

Of course when we started charting the course for the DCU one of the first people I talked to was the super talented @mang0ld about writing and directing his passion project Swamp Thing. #SwampThing https://t.co/LoXZCMjrKy pic.twitter.com/WFMHQ60Aae — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2023

It’s still very early on in the creative process, but one fan, @BnUncl, responded to Gunn’s tweet asking if any creatives were attached to the projects. Gunn responded with a simple “Yes,” but it’s just further confirmation that development is in full swing.

Yes — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2023

Both James Gunn and James Mangold share a number of things in common — both directed films that will seemingly close the book on certain franchises (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Gunn and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for Mangold) and both have made the jump between Disney and DC.