It'll be great having the two back together.

There's nothing like reuniting Game of Thrones alum. Sophie Turner and Kit Harington are doing just that by teaming up on The Dreadful.

The gothic horror film written and directed by Natasha Kermani is being worked on by launching sales at EFM via UTA Independent Film Group and Film Bridge International, Deadline reports.

The plot of this new movie is a bit under wraps. But it is known that it will unfold during the War of the Roses. Turner is playing Anne — a solitary woman living alongside her mother-in-law on the fringes of society. Harington plays a figure from the past that introduces twists that will alter Anne's life.

EXCLUSIVE: After starring together on HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Sophie Turner and Kit Harington are set to reunite on ‘The Dreadful,’ a Gothic horror film launching sales at EFM through UTA Independent Film Group and Film Bridge International https://t.co/9h9frCo9ar — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 9, 2024

Game of Thrones background

In GOT, Turner played Sansa Stark, a young noblewoman. Harington meanwhile played Jon Snow, the trueborn son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. The series no doubt launched their careers into the stratosphere, considering they were along for the ride through the entire eight seasons.

If you're unfamiliar with Game of Thrones, it's available for streaming on Max. It's all based on a series of books by George R.R. Martin. The official synopsis on HBO says, “Trouble is brewing in Westeros. For the inhabitants of this world, control of the Iron Throne holds the lure of great power. But in a land where seasons can last a lifetime, winter is coming…and beyond the Great Wall that protects them, a forgettable evil has returned.”

Since the series ended in 2019, Sophie has been in several projects, including as Erica in Do Revenge. Harington has entered the MCU as Dane Whitman in Eternals.

Fans will love to see Sophie Turner and Kit Harington together again for The Dreadful. We'll see if the Game of Thrones chemistry carries on.