Game of Thrones spin-off will feature Aegon's Conquest in the Westeros with highly sought-after writer Mattson Tomlin behind production.

HBO is giving fans more stories on Westeros with another exciting Game of Thrones spin-off series in the works. This time, the focus is on Aegon’s Conquest. In this concept, which has been in discussion for quite some time, fans will see how Aegon set the tone for Daenerys Targaryen.

Teaming up with Mattson Tomlin, HBO will show the epic tale of Aegon. Tomlin is a highly sought-after writer known for his contributions to projects. Like Matt Reeve’s The Batman and the upcoming sequel, The Batman Part II,

Aegon’s Conquest serves as a direct prequel to the successful House of the Dragon series. Chronicling the Targaryen family's bloody and ruthless quest to dominate the continent. Led by Aegon Targaryen and his sister wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, along with their formidable dragons. The story unfolds as they conquer six of the Seven Kingdoms in a mere two years. With only Dorne managing to resist their might.

Since the conclusion of Game of Thrones in 2019, HBO has been actively exploring various prequel ideas. With some projects gaining traction while others fade into the background. Notably, two shows have received the green light: House of the Dragon, set to premiere its second season this summer, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Based on Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas, which is slated to begin production this year.

Now, HBO remains tight-lipped about its future projects on the Game of Thrones spin-off. But trust that it will be (hopefully) unlike the finale of Daenerys' Conquer. With Tomlin bringing a wealth of creativity and expertise to this ambitious endeavor.