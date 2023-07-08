The State Farm Gamerhood Challenge Season 2 has ended in a colorful finale, with the winner crowned after a month of games and challenges.

The Statefarm Gamerhood Challenge Season 2, which started on the first week of June, has reached its colorful conclusion after five weeks of games and challenges that had its competitors facing off against each other, and against Jake from State Farm. Players fought both in-game and in real-life challenges. Of course, there is a twist. During the gaming challenges, players had to compete against the elements as well. They had to play games while having to deal with strong winds, snowstorms, ghost events, meteor storms, and rogue appliances.

Partnered with these gaming challenges are more physical challenges, such as charades, mazes, and the grand finale: a literal paintball match. Players had to throw balls of paint at each other and at targets. After a grueling, tiring, and colorful fight, it was Ludwig and Typical Gamer who came out victorious. Thanks to this win, Ludwig and Typical Gamer one $100,000 to their nonprofit of choice: Feeding America, the “largest charity working to end hunger in the United States.”

Of course, the other competitors did not leave this challenge empty-handed. All of the other competitors received $10,000 to donate to their nonprofit of choice Ninja and Jessica Blevins donated to Habitat for Humanity, BlackKrystel and Krystalogy donated to the American Red Cross, and Berleezy and ImDontai donated to Junior Achievement.

Speaking of Berleezy and ImDontai, we had an opportunity to interview them about their thoughts about their experience with the show. Berleezy and ImDontai, for those who are not familiar, are some pretty well-known streamers, as well as returning gamers to the Gamerhood Challenge. When asked about what they felt like returning to the show, Berleezy said that it “feels great, it’s wild to see how much has changed and improved on last year.” ImDontai, on the other hand, found it cool, and was “hyped to be back and teaming with Berlin this time around”

When asked if there was anything they weren’t able to do last time that they would like to do this time, Berleezy said that he “wanted to win, but that didn’t go as planned.” Even last year, it was SypherPK who brought home the prize. ImDontai, on the other hand, didn’t have anything specific, but said that he “definitely had a lot of fun both times!”.

Of course, we also had to ask them about the nonprofit they decided to support: Junior Achievement (JA), a nonprofit that helps the youth ” develop the employment and entrepreneurial tools to find meaningful work and start sustainable companies”. Berleezy mentioned that it was one of his goals “to encourage young kids to learn about entrepreneurship and want to be able to help lift the community.” ImDontai agrees with what Berleezy said, saying that it was “important that kids learn about finances while they’re still young”. In fact, he brought up that JA could have helped him prevent a lot of mistakes he made.

We then asked them what their most memorable moments were in this season. Berleezy said that his memorable moment was their win against Jake from State Farm and Cortreezy. This was during the third episode of the season, where they fought in a challenge called “Bullseye Ball Bonanza”. Berleezy commented that “It was a fair win!” ImDontai, on the other hand, enjoyed the Seesaw challenge in Episode 4, where the pair had to play Stickfight while on a Seesaw. He said that it was “a wild experience to be gaming 5 feet in the air!”

The pair is, understandably, willing to come and compete again in Gamerhood Challenge Season 3, even if it would likely be bigger, better, had harder. Berleezy said that for this season, “maybe we went in a little too confident, next time would be all business.” ImDontai mirrors this sentiment, saying that “it doesn’t really matter who else they bring in. We’re due [for a win].” And understandably as well, these two are inseparable. In fact, when asked what would happen if one or the other would not be able to compete, they both stated that they were out. Berleezy even said “If Dontai’s out, I’m out! We hang together, we game together. Bad boys for life.” ImDontai returned the sentiment.

Finally, as their parting words, Berleezy said to his fans “Love and respect you all! Stay tuned for next time!”, while ImDontai said, “Thank you to everyone – we’ll be back!” We will have to wait and see until next year to see if this dynamic duo will finally be given the win that is due to them.

And with that, the curtains finally close on the State Farm Gamerhood Challenge Season 2 Finale and its winner. You can be sure that come the next one, we will be here to cover it again.