Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman revealed a World Series-inspired swing adjustment he made to help himself recover from a recent slump. The 35-year-old is putting together another All-Star-caliber season, but has seen his stellar form drop in July. Freeman, through 15 games this month, is hitting just .196 in 56 at-bats without a home run and just six RBIs. During this time, the defending champs are also hitting a cold stretch, having gone 5-10.

The most concerning trend has been the Dodgers' six-game losing streak to the Milwaukee Brewers, who are currently the hottest team in Major League Baseball. If Los Angeles is going to rebound and look like the World Series favorite it is clearly capable of being, Freeman will be a huge reason why. The nine-time All-Star was World Series MVP in 2024 and has a Hall of Fame resume in both the regular season and the playoffs. And even in the twilight of his decorated career, Freeman is still making adjustments to his game. Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett disclosed the latest tweak the lefty could not wait to implement in his next outing.

“Freddie Freeman said he had a sleepless night last night — not because he was worrying about his wrist. That's fine. He was anxious to try something he thinks could ‘fix' his swing. Involves getting ‘into' right ankle more. Sparked when saw photo of his stance during WS.”

Los Angeles is 58-42 and 3.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the NL West division. That's currently the third-best record in the National League behind the Brewers and Chicago Cubs, who both reside in the NL Central. Fortunately for the Dodgers, they have one of the easiest strength of schedules going forward, giving them plenty of opportunities to clinch home-field advantage throughout October. It will be interesting to see if the front office makes any roster upgrades over the trade deadline, as there are some concerns about the team's defense, specifically in the outfield.

Overall, time will tell whether Freeman's adjustment pays off. Based on the trajectory of Freddie's career, he seems to have plenty of quality at-bats ahead of him and will be heavily featured in this title defense. The Dodgers are attempting to become MLB's latest dynasty, boasting the talent, versatility, experience, and farm system necessary to remain a contender for a long time. There will be highs and lows over the next few years, but this team will be an extremely hard out if it's playing up to its potential in a few months.