As the NBA world reacts to Portland Blazers guard Damian Lillard's surprising reunion with the team that drafted him in 2012, one of his newest teammates, Scoot Henderson, is reportedly looking forward to Lillard's arrival. With the nine-time All-Star ruled out for most of next season due to a torn ACL, Henderson will have an increased role following Anfernee Simons' trade to the Boston Celtics.

Henderson is reportedly excited to be teaming up with a future Hall of Fame guard in Lillard, per Zach Lowe.

“Now, it's a whole different team in Portland than it was when Dame left on not great terms. He wanted to go to Miami, they didn't trade him to Miami. There was a war of spin after the trade, if you recall. Different details were perhaps emphasized. The wave and stretch with Milwaukee happened, and right away, they were in contact,” Lowe said. “And fences were mended to the degree they needed to be mended. I think time had ease some of the wounds already. Scoot Henderson was clued-in to what was going on to make sure he was cool with it.

“From what I've been told, he was super enthusiastic about it, not threatened at all. There was this undercurrent of “if I'm Scoot, I'm going to be angry,” like I'm gonna be back on the bench. The dude's going to be out for a year. Scoot's gonna have all the runway in the world,” Lowe concluded.

‘Biggest factor' behind Damian Lillard's return to Trail Blazers

Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) walks off the court after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center
Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Giving the veteran a chance to rehab while spending time with his family, Damian Lillard's return to the Blazers makes sense for a Hall of Fame guard at this stage in his career. Lillard will get the chance to spend most of next season rehabbing before returning to the floor in 2026-27.

