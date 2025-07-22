The Dallas Cowboys have their hands full with all of the attention centered on Micah Parsons about his contract and when the new deal will get done. But something else caught people’s eyes when Stephen Jones hilariously interrupted Jerry Jones during a spat with a reporter.

A reporter asked about the Cowboys’ urgency or lack thereof in contract talks, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked why the team was proactive in extending Trevon Diggs and Terence Steele, but has taken its time with others — like CeeDee Lamb last year and Micah Parsons this year.

He responded: “Frankly, should we have waited on Diggs and Steele?” — suggesting some regret.

Stephen Jones then jumped in and took over the mic from there.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said players impact things

Stephen said not all players are cut from the same cloth, money-wise.

“The other thing is the willingness,” Stephen Jones said. “You have other players who decide, hey, I’m willing to wait. I’m gonna wait on bigger numbers. You got other players who want be more conservative and say, hey, I’d like to have my money now. Every person is different. You respect both.”

One thing seems to be for sure. Parsons will get paid. With Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt signing, the Cowboys have no choice but to pay big dollars to Parsons. And Parsons said he knows it’s going to happen, according to pennlive.com.

“I’m just going to get mine no matter what,” Parsons said. “Like, the markets change every year.”

However, Parsons said the other players' contract numbers aren’t of great importance to him.

“No, because they numbers got nothing to do with mine,” Parson said. “And my numbers ain’t got nothing to do with them. Like, I’m younger than (Trey) Hendrickson. I mean, (Aidan) Hutchinson’s coming off an injury. Everyone’s circumstances is completely different. Hutch is coming off his third year. Usually guys wait four years. So, it just all depends, Watt. I mean, he’s up there with Myles (Garrett). So, you know, it’s different. Everyone’s circumstance is different.”