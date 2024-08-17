With the release of a team's schedule comes the games that really grab the attention of the fans. For the San Antonio Spurs, who begin the second year of the Victor Wembanyama era, several games stick out. We've narrowed them to a handful that most should look forward to with number one ranking at the top.

Before our countdown, we'll mention that a January 3 contest at the Denver Nuggets just missed the cut. Though San Antonio won't see the last Western Conference team to win the NBA championship until 2025, they'll see them on back to back nights when they host a franchise that's been among the best the last couple of years. Wemby and Nikola Jokic will meet again on January 4th in what will be their first match-up in the Alamo City since the Silver and Black upset the Nuggets in mid-April and ultimately set them on a playoff course that ended their quest to repeat in the second round.

With that, here are the Spurs' five most anticipated games of 2024-2025.

5. November 15 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers

If Victor Wembanyama is to be the league's next standard bearer, at some point he'll all-but-officially assume that mantra from LeBron James. Should the 7-foot-4 generational talent put on an incredible performance against the King, this November 15 meeting could serve as the passing of the torch.

The match-up will come in San Antonio as part of the league's second NBA Cup in an ESPN broadcast. James, soon to be in his 22nd NBA campaign, led the Los Angeles Lakers to the Cup title last year.

4. February 12 at the Boston Celtics

It's the latest calendar game on this list and the Spurs last before the All-Star Break. By then, we'll have a handle on how good Wemby and company are. If they're competitive and eyeing the postseason, the defending champs, in Boston, would prove a good measuring stick.

Like three of the other games in these rankings, this February 12 date will air on ESPN.

3. January 8 at the Milwaukee Bucks

The last time Wemby and Giannis Antetokounmpo met they delivered one of the most entertaining games of the 2023-24 season. The Greek Freak exploded for 44 points and 14 rebounds while the French phenom electrified with several huge highlights while putting up 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocks, including one on Antetokounmpo in the waning moments of a close game the Milwaukee Bucks won.

January 8 on ESPN marks their first meeting of '24-'25.

2. October 24 at the Dallas Mavericks

How good is Wembanyama already? We'll get a first look at if the rapid trajectory of his game continued over the summer. His performance in the Olympics, especially in the Gold Medal game loss to the United States in which he led all scorers, suggests he's probably better now than he was toward the end of a unanimous Rookie of the Year campaign.

The Spurs open the new season on October 24 against the defending West champs on TNT.

1. October 30 at the Oklahoma City Thunder

The first Wembanyama/Chet Holmgren match-up comes less than a week into the season. When they last met, Wemby essentially sealed the ROY race with a huge performance highlighted by a block on the Oklahoma City Thunder star in the fourth quarter of a San Antonio victory at home.

The night before Halloween could provide another forecast of what many assume – that the two 7-footers will prove central to the league's best individual rivalry of the next decade. Either way, it'll be must-see TV on ESPN.