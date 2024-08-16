All in all, the San Antonio Spurs 2024-2025 NBA schedule plays out well as they look for a much better season in year two of the Victor Wembanyama era. That doesn't mean there won't be some rough spots and that certainly doesn't mean things won't get tough, especially considering they're coming off 22 wins. But, comparatively, the Spurs are in good shape.

Here are five reasons the Silver and Black made out a little better than most other teams.

Lots of home games early

Their first stretch of games that features more than two games in a row either at home or on the road comes at the Frost Bank Center where San Antonio will play five straight from November 7 to November 15. And none will come against teams that made long playoff runs last year. While it's a good number of games in nine days, compare it to the defending champion, Boston Celtics, who play six of seven contests on the road after their season opener. Through the first full month of the season, Gregg Popovich and company will play nine of eleven at the friendly confines.

Not much of a “road” contest to start

Related to the Spurs' favorable early schedule in regard to mileage, their first game is a 45-minute flight from home. Like last year, Wemby will begin the year against the Dallas Mavericks. Unlike then, they'll meet up I-35 from San Antonio. Expected contenders like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks, and Phoenix Suns start on the road, though not in cities that might qualify as a short drive. The Spurs suit up for their home opener two nights later.

First Christmas game of the day

This could be viewed either way, but at least the Spurs will get their Christmas Day game out of the way. Not to mention, it's Christmas in the Big Apple for a team that calls South Texas home. Revealed a couple of days ago, the official release confirmed they'll face the New York Knicks at 11:00 a.m. CT on the holiday. By comparison, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Mavericks play, more-less, in the middle of the day at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Philadelphia 76ers are at the Celtics at 5 p.m. ET while the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET. The Suns host the Denver Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. ET to wrap up the league's five games that day.

Rodeo Road Trip includes two “home” games

The Spurs' annual jaunt will include a pair of contests in Austin, which is only about an hour and a half drive from the Alamo City. Following the All-Star break, the Spurs will take on the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons on February 20 and 21 at the Moody Center as the organization continues to play “home” games in the state's capital in an effort to expand the fan base. The Rodeo Road Trip consists of a franchise record 12 games, which even without those two games, ranks as the longest in team history.

Season finale at home

Should San Antonio be in the fight for the play-in – or maybe even a direct playoff spot – they'd get the benefit of playing a last game at home. And against an Atlanta Hawks squad that's not expected to make waves this season. The thought of Wembanyama in front of 18,000 screaming fans with something on the line is a great thought to end on.