We've created some of the best Shooting Guard Builds you can create in NBA 2K26 MyPLAYER. Of course, feel free to tweak these builds, which will show you the best heights, weights, and wingspans to use. This, in turn, should help you get access to better quality badge tiers and good attributes in areas you'll need for the position. Without further ado, let's look at our favorite Shooting Guard Builds for NBA 2K26.

What Are The Best Shooting Guard Builds To Use in NBA 2K26?

#1 – Three-Point Badge King

Height: 6'5″

Weight: 225-231 lbs

Wingspan: 6'6″

This build focuses on your three-point skills, while also emphasizing unlocking good badges. Overall, this build enables you to unlock 33 Badges with a Gold tier or higher (16 Legend, 11 HOF, and six Gold).

In terms of attributes, you sacrifice Speed (95 max), Agility (90 max), Steal (94 max), and Block (64 max), as well as some dunking stats. However, a SG won't need to block often, and those max stats for those other core attributes are still great.

Furthermore, you receive boosts to your Strength (98 max), and Post Control (91), as well as shooting skills (99 Mid-Range, 97 Three-Point). That strength helps you power through defenders, while also making you a better defender as well.

Overall, this is my go-to build for SG because I love shooting threes and like the high strength attribute. Furthermore, the access to many high-tier badges may prove useful in tough games. However, we listed a couple more below for players who want to try something different.

#2 – Dunk Defender

Height: 6'8″

Weight: 210-225 lbs

Wingspan: 6'11”

Conversely, if you don't care about being a three-point shooter, and prefer mid-range shots and dunks, this build may work better. Furthermore, it has a much bigger emphasis on defense, which may help if you play online.

The major cons for this build include slow movement speed, and lower shooting skills. You'll still have a solid mid-range rating (91), but you'll really be more effective at dunks, layups, and rebounding.

What's also nice is that you'll have good interior defensive skills, and your strength rating will be high (93 max). So overall, this build is all about creating a strong defender who can also push his way past defenders and toward the basket.

While I personally prefer SGs to play more like PGs (offensively sound, rather than defense), this build may help in online matches when you want to defend someone. Feel free to adjust the weight to see which tier of badges you unlock.

#3 – Speedy SG

Height: 6'3″

Weight: 199 lbs

Wingspan: 6'6″

If you don't care about rebounds or dunks, and just want to make quick movements and make three-pointers, this build works well. You can have really high max speed and agility ratings, while also being very vertical. Furthermore, you'll have great ball handling and speed with the ball.

Of course, this build sacrifices dunking stats, as well as rebounds and interior defense. However, I find that SGs don't really need to focus on these stats, so long as they're okay with being a great mid-range and three point shooter. Furthermore, you'll have a 99 max potential steal rating, making you sneaky on defense.

Lastly, this build offers 29 badges with a Gold Badge Tier or higher.

Overall, that includes the best Shooting Guard Builds to use in NBA 2K26. Like we mentioned before, feel free to customize these builds to find what works best for you. All in all, the best build to use is really just the one that feels fun to play with. We wish you the best of luck with your new build!

